We haven’t exactly been impressed with OnePlus’ recent devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the company’s software strategy that has it combine forces with Oppo. It feels like the brand is losing its identity, with it becoming just another sub brand under the BBK Electronics umbrella. While OnePlus was never the scrappy, alternative startup that it always positioned itself as and has always enjoyed the support of its parent company, it managed to build a beautiful combination of hardware and software that set it apart from the competition.

To be honest, this new phase of OnePlus doesn’t entice me at all anymore. While I loved the original Nord and purchased it as my personal primary phone, it quickly fell off the company’s radar, with the company only now starting to beta test Android 12 on it. I really don’t trust the company software-wise anymore.

However, the synergy between OnePlus and Oppo may have something positive in store. The latest rumors indicate that OnePlus might launch a foldable of its own soon, and it’s supposed to be based on the same hardware as the Oppo Find N, which represents one of the best approaches to a folding phone yet in my opinion.

Left: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. Right: Oppo Find N.

In contrast to the current king of tablet-like folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold3, the Find N comes with a regular-sized outer screen that isn’t too narrow to comfortably type on. Thanks to an improved hinge design, the Find N also has next to no visible crease when unfolded, making for a much better viewing and touching experience. Another advantage: The Find N closes almost flush.

Why not just get the Find N?

While I don’t really care for OnePlus’ software anymore, the big problem with Oppo’s foldable is that it currently isn’t available internationally. While you can import it from China, it doesn’t run the international version of ColorOS, meaning that you don’t have easy access to the usual Google apps and the Play Services out of the box. I personally don’t want to tinker with an expensive phone to get it to run well, and in any case, we all know that this is something most people expect when they get an Android phone.

If OnePlus really launches a similar foldable internationally, it would almost certainly come with the Play Store and all the usual Google apps and services pre-installed. That would make it much easier to use right out of the box, and I could rely on regular software updates that won’t potentially break everything I’ve installed and tweaked before.

I may not fall in love with OxygenOS on this folding phone, if it really launches, but at least I should be able to enjoy most of the tweaks Google has introduced with Android 12L, provided it comes with this version of the OS. Given that I’ve used some other BBK Electronics skins like those from Realme or iQOO, I also can’t say that I really hate what the conglomerate is doing with its skins. I find Xiaomi’s MIUI a much broader departure from the way Google’s Android looks and feels.

What about other foldables?

I’ve had the chance to play with the Honor Magic V while I was at MWC 2022, which has a similar approach to the outer screen as the Fold N. However, just like the Find N, we haven’t heard any news regarding an international launch, let alone one in the US, so my money is still on OnePlus’ flavor of the Find N.

The Honor Magic V

Vivo, another BBK Electronics sub-brand, is also supposed to launch a Find N-like phone this week, but from all we can make out right now, it’s another China-exclusive version that is likely not to make it to international markets.

Thus, OnePlus is our only chance to get our Play Store-equipped version of the Vivo Fold N, and I, for one, am all in for it.

The best streaming devices for your home in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author