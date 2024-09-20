Key Takeaways OnePlus' OxygenOS 15 is expected to debut late in September or early in October.

The OS update could bring an iOS-inspired volume slider and a Dynamic Island-like notification system.

OxygenOS 15 will also reportedly split the notification and Quick Settings panel, complete with an option to customize the Quick Settings panel to rearrange chips.

While we're still waiting for stable Android 15 to hit our devices, we've become privy to some major Android 15-based changes on other major OEMs skins.

Samsung's One UI 7, for example, is rumored to feature its own take on Apple's Dynamic Island and Live Activities, providing real-time updates even on the lock screen. Further, the South Korean tech giant might also split the Notification and Quick Settings dropdowns into two separate panels with the update, akin to what Apple's iOS has been offering for a while now.

Surprisingly, Google is working on a similar UI split, but that is not expected to show up until Android 16 next year. Confusing things further, OnePlus' Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 also seems to be borrowing inspiration from Apple, complete with an iOS-like volume panel, a Dynamic Island-like notification system, and the notification panel/Quick Setting split.

The information was first highlighted by folks at SmartPrix, suggesting that they got the chance to beta test the upcoming OxygenOS update. The report highlights that swiping down from the top right of the screen on a beta-running device reveals the Quick Settings panel, while swiping down from the left brings up the notification shade. Users will be able to customize the Quick Settings panel to rearrange chips, complete with an option to hide text under the icons. It's worth noting that users will be able to retain the legacy UI if they prefer the previous layout.

You should be able to try the new beta late this month or early next

Another subtle change borrowed from iOS appears to be a redesigned volume slider. As explained in the report, the slider starts out with a large UI and then shrinks to the side. This is similar to iOS, where, when you press the volume button, the UI expands to a prominent slider on the side of your screen, allowing you to quickly adjust the volume with touch. If no touch input is detected, the UI shrinks to a narrow bar on the side.

Elsewhere, akin to iOS's Dynamic Island notifications, OxygenOS 15 may feature a similar notification system that sits on top of the central selfie punch-hole, paired with support for Live Photos, which will allow users to take a short video clip along with their photos.

OnePlus users won't have to wait too long to test out the new features. The report suggests that the first OxygenOS 15 beta is expected to roll out at the end of September or early in October. We'll publish a separate article when that happens! Until then, check below for the list of devices eligible to get OxygenOS 15: