OnePlus is officially in its MagSafe era. While the company's latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, might not have Qi2's magnets built into the chassis of the phone, an optional first-party case brings along full support. OnePlus even launched the phone with a 50W magnetic puck charger, complete with a built-in fan to help mitigate heat. While today's announcement might not be as fast as that puck, it's arguably a more useful tool — one that might even tempt non-OnePlus users to pull out their wallets.

The new OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank sounds particularly familiar on paper. It's a 5,000mAh battery with built-in magnets, allowing for this gadget to clip onto the back of any Qi2-equipped smartphones (which, for now, remains primarily iPhones, with one or two exceptions) or cases. Naturally, it can also charge any other device using the same USB-C port it charges from, guaranteeing fairly universal support.

Again, this is all pretty standard magnetic power bank stuff — Anker's 621 Power Bank, the most popular result on Amazon, is virtually identical in terms of function. Where this OnePlus offering differs, however, is its size. At 96mm long, 69mm wide, and just 9mm thick, this battery is significantly slimmer than the nearly-11.5mm that Anker's charger measures in at. It's also a little lighter, adding 120 grams to your phone compared to 129 grams.

OnePlus didn't make the slimmest battery bank, but it might not matter

I'm excited to check this one out

OnePlus says it achieved this battery bank's size by "high energy density battery cells, N52M magnets, and a body composed of aluminum alloy to reduce overall thickness and weight." The result is one of the slimmest magnetic chargers on the market, albeit not the slimmest. This one from Torras— a brand I know primarily through its line of smartphone cases — measures in at 0.3", or 7.62mm, as does this nearly-identical offering from Lisen, an admittedly unfamiliar company to me.

That doesn't render what OnePlus accomplished here any less impressive, though, and presuming this device was designed in-house, I think the company has proven over the past decade to know its way around battery tech. Still, there are some other downsides potential buyers should know about, including that this battery bank is missing out on the SuperVOOC fast-charging capabilities most associate with OnePlus. That shouldn't be particularly surprising given the focus on universal smartphone support, but it's worth noting.

If you're interested in picking one of these up, they're now available at OnePlus.com for $70. Starting today and running through the end of April, you can also grab it as part of a bundle with the OnePlus 13 and its magnetic case for just $50 more than the MSRP. Existing OnePlus 13 owners who bought through the company's website will also be offered "special coupons" to grab one for $20 off. If you are buying that new bundle, just keep in mind you won't be able to take advantage of those existing trade-in offers.