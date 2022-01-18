OnePlus started the year by announcing the 10 Pro in China, which is expected to make its international debut in the coming weeks. However, the company has plenty of other products in the pipeline too, and a new leak gives us a fair bit of idea of what to expect in the first quarter of the year.

The OnePlus 10 Pro won't be the first phone from the company to launch outside of China in 2022. Instead, it will first announce the Nord CE 2 in India and the Nord N20 in Europe in February. Rumors indicate the latter could feature a MediaTek processor, a 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED display, up to 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary and 8MP ultrawide, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charge support. This will be followed by the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in March, which will run the new OxygenOS- and ColorOS-based unified OS out of the box.

The rollout of the skin for older devices will then commence in April. OnePlus first talked about the new OS in September 2021 and mentioned how it would "combine the strengths from both into one even more powerful OS: the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS." Perhaps this could explain why the company has been slow with its Android 12 rollout so far, with only the OnePlus 9 series receiving a relatively buggy and unstable build so far.

Additionally, OnePlus will also launch new smart TVs, neckband headphones with ANC, and wireless earbuds in between or alongside the products mentioned above. The company is yet to bring its smart TV lineup to the US, so it remains to be seen if that will change this time around or not.

