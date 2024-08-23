Key Takeaways Magnetic accessories may soon be available for popular Android flagships like OnePlus phones, despite Apple's MagSafe patents.

Magnetic cases and accessories with wireless charging support independently developed by OnePlus' parent company could attract iPhone users to switch to Android.

Ouga group, including OnePlus and sister companies, is developing its own MagSafe-like system for upcoming phones.

Apple's iPhone popularized MagSafe accessories which combine the benefits of wireless charging with secure magnetic attachment. These versatile little magnets prevent charging coil misalignment and also help secure smaller non-charging accessories like snap-on wallets and car mounts. This has spawned a range of aftermarket MagSafe accessories for popular Android flagships, but seems to have inspired OnePlus enough to create a system of its own, which we should see soon.

Most Android flagship phones support wireless charging, and with the simple addition of a magnetic case or cover, you can get started using MagSafe car chargers and phone holders originally designed for iPhone. However, it's no surprise that Apple's design isn't an open standard everyone could use. It is a patented system that Ouga group is now skirting to create its own implementation, leaker Digital Chat Station said on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Android Authority).

If you aren't familiar, Ouga group's public-facing smartphone brands include recognizable names from China — OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme. The leaker says the company is going down the same route most accessory brands have ventured, developing magnetic cases with wireless charging support for smartphones, "magnetic heat dissipation back clip" (machine translated), and other accessories. We suspect the heat dissipating back clips refer to snap-on coolers for gaming phones which tend to run hot, albeit with magnetic attachment tech instead of the usual clips.

Wooing Apple users with the Android way

Despite Apple's MagSafe patents posing "restrictions" for the development of such systems, the leaker says OnePlus and its sister companies are likely hoping to attract iPhone users who worry they would miss the convenience of MagSafe on Android. That seems to be the primary objective for Ouga group, but it is worth mentioning that Apple co-developed the Qi2 wireless charging standard, and magnetically, it closely resembles Apple MagSafe. So, there's a chance the leaker is referring to Qi2-compatible phones, and matching magnetic accessories here.

However, any developments for magnetic phones and accessories are still underway behind closed doors. The leaker doesn't hint at timelines when we could see these new magnetic cases and accessories, so we just need to wait and watch for the upcoming OnePlus and Realme phones to clear the air.