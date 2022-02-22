OnePlus announced its first flagship of the year — the OnePlus 10 Pro — more than a month ago, but there's still plenty we don't know about the 10 series as a whole. While the Pro is already on sale in China, we're still waiting on further details concerning a potential OnePlus 10 and 10R, along with global availability for any of these devices. Add one more product to the company's ever-growing list of rumored gadgets, as a new flagship phone codenamed "Oscar" is seemingly on the way.

This new information comes from tipster Yogest Brar via 91Mobiles. Reportedly, this "Oscar" device is set to launch in Q2 of this year, which means an announcement would likely fall between April and June. The site expects this device to launch as the OnePlus 10, the smaller sibling to the already-announced 10 Pro, though there's always a chance this is something else entirely. Other than that, there isn't a ton of info to go off of in this report — no rumored details on internal specs or camera sensors.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a powerful rear 48MP camera, and 80W Warp Charge SuperVOOC charging. The OnePlus 10 could dial back some of those specs, including the camera and the ultra-fast charging, as a cost-cutting measure to keep prices lower. These phones are among the first generation of flagships launched by OnePlus after it updated its relationship status with Oppo to "it's official," so things could be different this year. It's just a matter of waiting.

This rumored launch window isn't too far away — expect plenty of leaks to tide us over in the meantime.

