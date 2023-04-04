After years of rumors, OnePlus dipped its toes into the tablet market with the OnePlus Pad. Announced at the beginning of February 2023, the tablet features an odd camera design but supports impressively fast charging speeds. OnePlus never disclosed the Pad's pricing and release date at its unveiling, though. Instead, the company promised to share these details in the "coming weeks." Two months later, the OnePlus Pad's preorder date has finally been revealed, but key details remain under wraps.

The BBK-owned company has sent out emails to interested customers (via XDA), letting them know that the OnePlus Pad preorders kick off on April 28th. That's almost 2.5 months after the tablet was officially unveiled. Even then, OnePlus is only sharing the Pad's preorder date. There's still no information on when the tablet will release and, more importantly, how much it will cost.

OnePlus previously sent out emails for a OnePlus Pad early bird preorder event on April 10th. On that day, you can pay a small token amount to reserve the tablet, with the balance to be paid later. As a bonus for reserving the Pad, OnePlus will bundle an "amazing gift" with your purchase.

Eventually, when the OnePlus Pad launches, it should give tough competition to the best Android tablets on the market. This will be primarily thanks to its impressive specs, which include an 11.61-inch 144Hz LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, 12GB RAM, and a massive 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. All this is packed inside a CNC-machined aluminum alloy chassis with a "Star Orbit" engraving.

Pricing remains a key factor, though, and it will play a key factor in determining whether OnePlus' first tablet finds any takers or not.