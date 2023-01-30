OnePlus made its entry into the smartphone market with its "flagship killer," the OnePlus One, in 2014. Over time, the company expanded its product portfolio to include mid-range and low-end Nord phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and even TVs in select regions. Now, the BBK-owned firm is looking to enter another new market: tablets. The pandemic once again reignited consumer interest in good Android tablets, and OnePlus wants to take advantage of that rejuvenated interest by launching its long-rumored tablet, the OnePlus Pad. Below is everything that OnePlus has so far revealed about the OnePlus Pad, as well as all the essential leaks and rumors we've spotted.

OnePlus Pad: Name, design, and specs

Leaks of OnePlus working on a tablet first popped up in July 2021. The company trademarked the term "OnePlus Pad", sparking the rumors, but they died soon after. Then, in November 2022, another report claimed the firm was finally ready to enter the Android tablet market in 2023. At the beginning of the year, the device reportedly entered into private testing under the codename 'Aries.'

OnePlus's website for the Cloud 11 event confirms the tablet will be sold under the OnePlus Pad moniker. We also know OnePlus will be revealing the OnePlus 11 to the global market during the show.

Source: OnePlus

Thanks to recently leaked renders and one shot directly released by OnePlus that you can see at the top of this page, we know what the OnePlus Pad will look like. It will feature an 11.6-inch display adorned with slim bezels on all four sides. The leaked images were shared soon after OnePlus teased the tablet's thin bezels and rounded edges on its website, which further reaffirmed the leak's accuracy. These slim bezels will help the OnePlus Pad stand out from other Android tablets in the market.

The renders show the selfie camera housed in the right-hand side's bezel, making it ideal for video calls when holding the device in landscape orientation. This is unlike other tablets that house the selfie camera on the shorter display bezel, meaning the tablet must be held in portrait orientation when making video calls.

The OnePlus Pad's rear design houses a slight design twist. Instead of a small camera bump near one of the corners, the OnePlus Pad will have a camera centralized near the top edge of the device. OnePlus said it's designed to free users "from any inconveniences when holding the tablet horizontally."

3 Images

Close

Sadly, not much is known about the OnePlus Pad's internals. The rumor mill is not exactly abuzz about the tablet's impending launch, so the leaks have been limited.

Don't expect the OnePlus Pad to pack high-end specs, though. Roland Quandt, known for his retail leaks, previously suggested the tablet could be "underpowered and overpriced," with OnePlus slapping its branding on a device from one of its sister brands: Realme or Oppo. The latter is working on the Oppo Pad 2, a follow-up to the 2022 model. Leaks indicate it will feature an 11-inch 144Hz LCD panel, a 9,500mAh battery, and support 67W wired fast charging. The OnePlus Pad could be a rebranded version of this Oppo tablet.

OnePlus Pad: Software

Given the lack of rumors surrounding the OnePlus Pad's internals, it is not surprising that not much is known about its software either. The tablet will presumably run on Android 13, but it is unclear what enhancements OnePlus will bring to the table from its side.

The company's skin, OxygenOS, has been designed for smartphones. So, OnePlus may not bring over the same experience to its tablet. But it should pack some new software features, as it will allow the device to set itself apart from other tablets in the market.

Barring Samsung, other Android tablets don't enjoy great software support from their manufacturer. It remains to be seen if the OnePlus Pad will be eligible for the company's new software policy, which promises four major OS updates and five years of security updates.

OnePlus has teased the launch of the OnePlus Pad at its Cloud 11 event. The global launch event is being held in India on February 7, with the company scheduled to announce a slew of products, including the global availability of the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R, Buds Pro 2, and a new 65-inch TV. Some of these products have already been launched in China.

Like some Nord products, the OnePlus Pad might see a limited release in India and some other European countries. This means there's a possibility the tablet may not launch in the United States, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Given that OnePlus's Cloud 11 event is scheduled for February 7, the tablet should go on sale soon after. There's no word on its pricing, but it could cost around Rs. 25,000-Rs. 30,000 ($325-375) in India. Expect the European pricing to be around the same ballpark or slightly higher to account for VAT and duties.