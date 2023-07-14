Source: OnePlus OnePlus Pad Successful first attempt This might be OnePlus' first tablet attempt, but the company delivered a cohesive and top-notch performer. The OnePlus Pad offers a large 11.5-inch, 144Hz display, multi-day battery life, and solid performance from the Dimensity 9000 chipset. At less than $500, OnePlus has made a case for its tablet to hang with the best on the market. Pros Large 144Hz display Good overall performance Includes a 67W charger Cons Only four years of software updates Uses LCD for its display Intrusive rear-camera design $480 at Amazon

With renewed interest from Google, Android tablets are having a bit of a resurgence. Before, there were limited tablet options; now, other major players have begun entering the category. OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad in May 2023, and it immediately became one of the best Android Tablets you could get. In June 2023, Google re-entered the fray with its Pixel Tablet, bringing along some unique features. As two of the newest manufacturers to enter the tablet space, it's only fitting to see whose first attempt will better suit your needs.

Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus Pad and the Google Pixel Tablet are priced competitively in the midrange tablet market. The OnePlus Pad retails for $479, while the Google Pixel Tablet is $499. The OnePlus Pad can be purchased from Amazon or OnePlus’ website, but the Pixel Tablet is a bit easier to find as it is available from Google, Amazon, and other retailers such as Best Buy and Target.



OnePlus Pad Google Pixel Tablet Storage 128GB 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Google Tensor G2 Memory 8GB 8GB LPDDR5 RAM Operating System Android 13 (Oxygen OS 13) Android 13 Battery 9510mAh 27Wh, Up to 12 hours Ports USB Type-C USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP rear, 8MP front 8MP, 8MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11.61-inch 2,800 x 2,000 LCD, 144Hz, 7:5 aspect ratio 10.95 inches, 2560 x 1600 pixels Price $479 From $500 Colors Halo Green Porcelain, Hazel, Rose

Design

With a larger display, the OnePlus Pad is slightly bigger, thinner, and heavier than the Pixel Tablet, measuring 258.03x 189.41x6.54 mm and weighing 555g. The Pixel Tablet clocks in at 258x 169x8.1 mm and weighs 493g. Up front, the OnePlus Pad has relatively small and uniform bezels. The Pixel Tablet also has a bit of bezel, with the bezels above and below the display being a bit thicker than the sides.

Flipping the devices over, you will see the build material differences. The OnePlus Pad has a brushed green metallic finish, while the Pixel Tablet features a smooth nano-ceramic coating. On the back of the OnePlus Pad, the raised rear camera is prominently displayed in the center. However, in our review, we found the camera to interfere with hand placement in portrait mode. The Google Pixel Tablet has a much smaller and flush camera sensor in the upper left corner. You will also see four small charging pins on the back of the Pixel Tablet, which are used for the included dock.

The most significant difference between these two devices is that the Pixel Tablet comes packaged with a dock. This dock has a built-in speaker, allowing the tablet to pull double duty as a Google Nest Hub replacement.

Both devices have four built-in speakers and offer similar sound quality. They also come with Wi-Fi 6. When it comes to Bluetooth, the OnePlus Pad has Bluetooth 5.3, and the Pixel Tablet has Bluetooth 5.2. The OnePlus is available in one color, Halo Green. The Pixel comes in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.

Display

The OnePlus Pad has a 7:5, 11.61-inch LCD with a resolution of 2800x2000, which gives it a pixel density of 296 with clear and sharp visuals. The OnePlus Pad has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz which means animations and general scrolling will feel buttery smooth. Still, it's worth noting that the display isn't bright at 500 nits and is only an LCD panel, so the contrast ratio is limited to 1400:1.

The Pixel Tablet's display has a lot in common with the OnePlus Pad. It features a 16:10, 10.95-inch LCD with a 2560x1600 resolution, giving the Pixel Tablet a lower pixel density of 276 pixels. And at 60Hz, the Pixel Tablet trails the OnePlus Pad's refresh rate. If you are used to higher refresh rates, the Pixel Tablet may seem a little jarring when scrolling.

Software

The OnePlus Pad ships with Android 13 and its custom UI, OxygenOS 13.1. It’s very similar to the experience on the OnePlus 11, and OnePlus has done a nice job modifying its launcher for the larger tablet screen. Also, OnePlus promises three Android upgrades and four years of software updates.

The Pixel Tablet is equipped with Android 13 and Google's Pixel UI. Pixel UI is nearly identical to stock Android with only a few minor tweaks and a heavy dose of Google's Material You styling. Once attached to the included dock, the Pixel Tablet enters a dock mode, which gives it more of a Nest Hub feel and lets you easily control various smart devices around your home. Google promises three years of Android upgrades and five years of software updates.

Performance

Although OnePlus and Google chose different chipsets for their tablets, the overall performance is similar. The OnePlus Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pixel Tablet uses Google’s custom Tensor G2 processor and comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and either 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Dimensity 9000 has a single-core GeekBench 5 score of 1281 and a multi-core score of 4316. Meanwhile, the Tensor G2 chip has a single-core score of 1061 and a multi-core score of 3239. In 3DMark, the Dimensity 9000 hits 8032, while the Tensor G2 scores 6377. The AnTuTu 9 results are similar, with the Dimensity 9000 hitting 1002300 and the Tensor G2 scoring 797949.

The chipset used in the OnePlus is roughly 25% faster in benchmarks, but these devices feel similar in real-world use. If you plan to play games, the OnePlus Pad will be the safer bet.

Battery life

The OnePlus Pad has a 9510 mAh battery and ships with a 67W SUPERVOOC charger. The 67W brick can charge the OnePlus Pad in as little as 80 minutes. You can expect to get multiple days of use out of a single charge, and its standby time is quite good.

The Pixel Tablet has a 7020 mAh battery for 12 hours of continuous video streaming and can be charged using a USB-C charger or the included dock. It charges at a much slower 15 watts, which is intended to prolong battery life. This seems to be an intentional choice by Google as it is designed to sit on its dock when not in use.

Camera

The 13MP rear camera on the OnePlus Pad is capable of some decent shots when lighting is adequate but struggles when things become dim. It can record 1080p and 4K video at 30fps. The front-facing camera is 8MP and can also record up to 1080p at 30fps.

The Pixel Tablet ships with an 8MP rear camera that can shoot 1080p video at 30fps. The front camera is a fixed focus lens at 8MP. It also tops out at 30fps. Unfortunately, neither camera on the Pixel Tablet is very good. Pixel devices are known for their imaging prowess, and it's a shame that Google dropped the ball with the Pixel Tablet.

Which is right for you?

Both devices are good, but one device slightly edges out the other in this comparison. The OnePlus Pad has a better display, charging capabilities, and a faster chipset. It isn't drastically better in any category, but those minor wins add up to a better device. Add in the fact that it is $20 cheaper, and it becomes a no-brainer win. If you want to game on your tablet, then the Dimensity 9000 will hold up better over the long term. OnePlus made some interesting design choices, namely the placement of its rear camera, but hit it out of the park with its first tablet attempt.

The Pixel Tablet isn’t a bad device by any means, and this is especially true if you are looking for a smart home device. It also has slightly longer software support, and Google has a better track record with its promised upgrades.