OnePlus launched its first-ever tablet last month, reaching global shelves shortly after. While the company took a bold step with the unique aspect ratio, the overall design left much to be desired, as we found out in our review. Weeks after the tablet made its global debut, US customers can now pick up the OnePlus Pad through the manufacturer's online store for $479.

However, OnePlus is taking a more subdued approach with its tablet in the US. For instance, the OnePlus Pad is only available in the 8GB/128GB RAM and storage configuration. By contrast, other launch markets also offer the OnePlus Pad with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space. The tablet is only available from the OnePlus online store for now, but third-party retailers should start selling the OnePlus Pad by the end of the month.

Customers who get the OnePlus Pad early are also entitled to a free Folio Case in Green, valued at $39. One of the more eye-catching features of the new tablet is the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. This accessory will set you back by $149, on par with keyboard accessories sold alongside Samsung's Galaxy Tab models. There's also the OnePlus Stylo, the manufacturer's dedicated stylus for the OnePlus Pad, setting you back $99.

There's some additional money to be saved here, with students getting 5% off on the device. You can also trade in a tablet, smartphone, or smartwatch. Only two brands of tablets are accepted, however — Apple and Samsung. But it's clear which tablet lineup the company prefers based on their mentioned trade-in values.

Despite the disparity in trade-in values, the OnePlus Pad is a solid buy for $479. You get an 11.61-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7:5 aspect ratio. Powering the tablet is MediaTek's eight-core Dimensity 9000 chipset. There's a single 13MP camera on the back paired with an 8MP sensor on the front. Perhaps one of the best aspects of the OnePlus Pad is its long battery life, thanks to the 9,510mAh unit under the hood. It can juice up pretty quickly, too, using the supplied 67W SuperVOOC charger. Much like the rest of the world, the OnePlus Pad is only available in the Halo Green colorway.