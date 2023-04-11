At long last, the OnePlus Pad is available for preorder, there’s just one hitch: we don’t actually know how much it’s going to cost yet.

The OnePlus Pad was officially announced back in February. The company’s first tablet, the device has a 2000x2800, 11.6-inch display with an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio. It comes loaded with a version of One Plus’ OxygenOS customized specifically for running on the tablet, including a multi-column view that makes use of the device’s extra screen real estate.

Last week, we learned that the tablet’s official pre-order date will be April 28; however, the company also called out Monday, April 10, as a day when users could reserve a tablet and score an “amazing gift” with the reservation. It looks like that “amazing gift” is a magnetic keyboard in Halo Green which OnePlus says has a $149 value.

The full price of the OnePlus Pad will be made public on April 25th, three days before its official presale date. Today, customers can put down a $99 deposit to preorder the device during the “Blind Sale” with the balance due by 9 a.m. EDT on April 28. OnePlus says that early shipping for the OnePlus Pad is expected to start on May 8, and it will give you an idea of when your specific ship date will be at checkout.

If the price is revealed on April 25 and you decide you don’t want to finish your purchase, you can cancel your order and your $99 will be refunded within 1–3 business days. Orders that aren’t paid for in full by 9 a.m. on April 28 will also be automatically canceled and refunded.

If you preorder today, you also have the option of grabbing a OnePlus Stylo for $50, 50% off its normal price, and OnePlus Buds for $32, 60% off their regular price.