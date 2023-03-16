While there are some excellent Android tablets in the market, the choices almost always come down to brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Amazon. OnePlus recently announced that it's stepping into the tablet business with the OnePlus Pad. The tablet was announced alongside the OnePlus 11 last month, but the company didn't offer a specific timeframe for its arrival, only saying preorders would begin in April. We now have more clarification on that front thanks to an email sent out to some customers.

OnePlus recently notified prospective buyers that preorders for the OnePlus Pad open on April 10. There's still no word on the shipping date, though it shouldn't be long after the preorders start, and we'll likely get more info on that front as we near the April 10 launch date. If you're on the OnePlus mailing list, the email has likely appeared by now, although it could be limited to certain regions.

Portuguese site DroidReader (via 9to5Google) cites one user who received the email from OnePlus. As the image below indicates, there's also the promise of an "amazing gift" to customers who preorder the OnePlus Pad. The OnePlus Buds Z2 appear to be pictured with the OnePlus Pad in this image, though it's unclear if this is part of a bundle or the gift reserved for preorders.

OnePlus's first-ever tablet is pretty decently equipped to take on the competition ahead of its arrival. The company will launch the tablet across key international markets, including North America. In case you missed the unveiling last month, the OnePlus Pad features an 11.6-inch 2000 x 2800 LCD panel with a unique 7:5 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset, 8/12GB of RAM, and 256/512GB of storage. The mammoth 9,510mAh battery should keep the OnePlus Tab ticking for hours, while the company's 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging adapter is bundled as well.

We were particularly impressed by the tablet's metal back in our hands-on, giving it a distinctive, high-end feel. Of course, there's more to learn about the tablet as we prepare for an in-depth review of the first-ever OnePlus tablet. The company has managed to keep the price tag under wraps for now.