iPads dominate the tablet market, but Android tablets saw a resurgence in their demand thanks to the pandemic in 2020. Google's push to optimize Android and its apps for tablets and other big-screen devices with Android 12L further helped. Looking to capitalize on the renewed consumer interest, OnePlus has announced its first tablet — the OnePlus Pad — after months of rumors and leaks. Unlike offerings from most Chinese smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus's first effort packs quite a punch, making it a worthy contender to some of our favorite Android tablets.

The OnePlus Pad has a CNC-machined aluminum alloy chassis along with a "Star Orbit" engraving, which helps in giving it a premium look. The 13MP rear camera is another highlight, with its placement in the top middle keeping it out of the way when the tablet is held in landscape mode. Similarly, the front 8MP camera is positioned in the horizontal top bezel when the tablet is held in landscape orientation.

OnePlus Pad CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Memory 12GB Operating System Android 13 (Oxygen OS 13) Battery 9510mAh Ports USB Type-C Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP rear, 8MP front Display (Size, Resolution) 11.61-inch LCD, 144Hz, 7:5 aspect ratio

OnePlus uses 2.5D curved cover glass on the tablet's front, which the company claims is a first for this form factor. This slight curve will help when using various navigation gestures and make for a smooth transition from the glass to the bezel. The tablet has an impressive 11.6-inch 144Hz LCD panel with a 7:5 aspect ratio — another first for an Android tablet — at the front with an 88% screen-to-body ratio and 6.54 mm slim bezels on all sides.

While most Android tablets are available in black or gray shade, the OnePlus Pad will only launch in a Halo Green color. This distinct colorway will further help the tablet stand out from the competition.

Internally, the OnePlus Pad packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip fabricated on TSMC's 4nm fab, up to 12GB RAM, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Based on the company's claims, the beefy battery provides up to 14.5 hours of video playback and 30 days of standby time. It can be fully charged to 100 percent in about 80 minutes. To help boost multitasking, OnePlus says it optimized the software to keep 24 apps open and running in the background.

Taking a page out of Apple's book, the OnePlus Pad can automatically turn on mobile hotspot on your OnePlus phone and connect to it for web browsing. The feature will only work with select OnePlus phones running OxygenOS 13.1 or higher.

The OnePlus Pad will come with a magnetic keyboard and a stylus dubbed Stylo, though the company did not share any details about them. OnePlus has also not revealed the Pad's pricing and availability details. They will be shared in the "coming weeks."