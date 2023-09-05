Summary The OnePlus Pad Go may be a cheaper alternative to the original OnePlus Pad, based on leaked information and the "Go" naming convention typically used for smaller and cheaper products.

The leak includes a model number found on the Bureau of Indian Standards website, suggesting that the OnePlus Pad Go may be targeted for the Indian market.

There is no confirmation on whether the OnePlus Pad Go could have additional features such as cellular connectivity, but it would be a logical improvement considering the previous model's lack of LTE or 5G.

Android tablets rarely get the recognition they deserve since they're always competing with the iPad, but they definitely have their place. One tablet that we really like, the OnePlus Pad, might be getting an affordable new variant to attract more buyers. The OnePlus Pad Go may be the cheaper and catchier alternative if the name is any indication.

In the device identifier fields of the OnePlus forums, 1NormalUsername spotted a post referencing possible upcoming "OnePlus Pad Go" and "OPD2304". According to Android Authority, these fields are easy to manipulate, so this isn't enough evidence by itself. However, the post was promptly removed after it was spotted and could not be found again, lending some credence to the leak.

Meanwhile, 1NormalUsername also spotted the same OPD2304 model number on the Bureau of Indian Standards website (via 9to5Google). As you can see on the official government website, the OPD2304 and its sibling OPD2305 fall within the tablet product category. This pair of devices was registered on August 16, 2023. Alongside them sits the OPD2203, the model number for the OnePlus Pad.

There's no confirmation that a OnePlus Pad Go would be more affordable or lighter, but either or both would make sense. The naming convention of "Go" is normally given to products that are smaller and/or cheaper than the original. It's also a catchy name that would increase recognition for the product, like Android Go. Another reason for the Go name could be cellular connectivity, being wordplay for mobile. The original OnePlus Pad only offered Wi-Fi connectivity, and it must have come as a disappointment that the tablet lacked cellular connectivity.

If OnePlus is going to go with both a Wi-Fi and a cellular version this time, that would solve that problem, but this is still speculation on what a newer product would feature. If the OnePlus Pad Go becomes a reality, it may only be for the Indian market since it appeared on an Indian site, so it's probably best to temper expectations at this point.