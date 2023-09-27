Summary The OnePlus Pad Go should be an impressive budget tablet with 8MP rear and front cameras, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an 8,000mAh battery.

The tablet will also feature an 11.35-inch 2.4K resolution display and Dolby Atmos speakers, providing a high-quality multimedia experience.

While the tablet's price tag is not yet known, the OnePlus Pad Go could be significantly cheaper than its larger sibling, the OnePlus Pad, making it an attractive option for those in search of a budget-friendly tablet.

The premium Android tablet industry is not a crowded one, with plenty of options in the midrange and budget segments but not much to speak of in terms of high-end offerings. So the arrival of the OnePlus Pad was exciting, considering its price tag and decent hardware. While it doesn't offer the pure Super AMOLED goodness of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, it's still a worthy challenger to other high-end tablets. Just months after its May release, we came across reports of a budget-ranged spinoff being in the works, supposedly known as the OnePlus Pad Go. A source on Twitter is now spilling the beans on this low-cost device's hardware specifications just ahead of its arrival.

The revelation was made by OneNormalUsername on X/Twitter, complementing some of the information already revealed by the manufacturer, including the presence of Dolby Atmos speakers and the 11.35-inch 2.4K resolution display. Per the user, the OnePlus Pad Go, codenamed bluey, will have at least one variant with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage space and 8GB of RAM, adding that a 128GB model could also be on the cards.

Furthermore, the individual reveals the addition of a solitary 8MP rear camera, backed by an 8MP selfie unit. Expectedly, USB-C is also claimed to be onboard, albeit using the older USB 2.0 standard. As for the processor underneath, the source talks about the presence of the eight-core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT6789) chip and an 8,000mAh battery. The Linux kernel 5.10.149-android12-9 is also mentioned, rounded out by the model numbers for the Wi-Fi only (OPD2305) and cellular (OPD2304) models.

Although we initially believed the OnePlus Pad Go would debut by January next year alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, the fact that OnePlus is already teasing the tablet's arrival on social media suggests an earlier release. The budget tablet's appearance on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) database earlier this month suggested that the country could get first dibs on the tablet. OnePlus, meanwhile, couldn't keep the secret to itself and ended up sharing a render of the tablet last week.

As of today, Amazon India has set up a landing page preparing for the tablet's launch, with one of the uploaded images showing a semi-blurred picture of the tablet and the mention of an October 4 reveal date.

There are a couple of lifestyle images available, too, along with other announcements supposedly scheduled for September 29 on the same Amazon listing.

While info on pricing is expectedly scarce, it's no secret that the OnePlus Pad Go would be a significantly cheaper option than its larger sibling, which debuted at $479. With this in mind, we're likely looking at a sub $400 price tag on launch day for the OnePlus Pad's new "Go" avatar. In the meantime, the OnePlus Pad hasn't seen any major price cuts yet, but it's still a good buy if you're looking for something in the upscale category.