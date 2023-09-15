Summary OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go, a budget-friendly tablet option that offers high-performance features at a mid-range price point.

The tablet will have a 2.4K display with curved edges, providing a visually pleasing experience. It also comes with Dolby Atmos for high-fidelity sound.

The OnePlus Pad Go is designed as a mid-tier device for entertainment purposes and offers seamless content syncing with other OnePlus devices. The tablet is expected to launch in India soon, with the possibility of an international launch at a future hardware event.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, you might be waiting for a budget-friendly option to avoid breaking the bank. Depending on what you need from the device, as well as the manufacturer, you could end up spending hundreds on a tablet. However, more companies are beginning to note the demand for high-performance tablets at a mid-range price point. Now, a new tablet that was once only rumored to be in the works from OnePlus has officially been confirmed.

The OnePlus Pad Go, a fresh affordable take on the OnePlus Pad, was shown off to Digital Trends this week via an exclusive render depicting the product’s design. As seen in the image, the new tablet is set to have a similar green hue, as its predecessor donned upon launch. The body of the tablet also has curved edges, which may come as a relief to those who want a tablet that can be easily picked up on the go.

The bezels are relatively similar to what you’ll find in the OnePlus Pad, and you’ll immediately notice the wraparound effect of the display — which features perhaps the greatest upgrade of all. As explained by OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu, the OnePlus Pad Go will have a 2.4K display, thanks to its wider edge. This will give it a higher resolution for more visually pleasing graphics. It also doesn’t skimp on audio, coming with Dolby Atmos for high-fidelity sound.

Liu went on to describe the new tablet as a mid-tier option for those who want a device for entertainment purposes. One of the highlights is its price point, which is expected to come in below the entry cost of competitor models with similar features. The OnePlus Pad Go will feature Android 13-based Oxygen OS upon launch, but it will be compatible with OxygenOS 14 once it debuts. The tablet is also designed to make content syncing easier across multiple devices. For instance, you’ll be able to seamlessly transfer photos from a OnePlus phone to the OnePlus Pad Go without needing to log in to any accounts.

Although there is no official launch date for the tablet just yet, it's expected to launch in India very soon. As for an international launch, it could be wrapped into the company’s hardware event, slated for January of next year, but there's no confirmation of that. The event is already expected to mark the debut of the OnePlus 12 and 12R, and earbuds could also be on the docket. However, little is known about the company’s definitive plans for the event, including exactly when it’s scheduled. If you’re on the hunt for affordable tech that fits within a tight budget, it still might be worth keeping tabs.