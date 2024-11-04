OnePlus Pad $300 $480 Save $180 The OnePlus stands out with its 7:5 11.6-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. The tablet already offered great value for money for $480, but a $180 discount makes it an even better deal. $300 at OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad, the company's first tablet, launched on April 28, 2023. So, it is not the latest or the most advanced tablet on the market. But with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and a beefy 9,510mAh battery, it can still hold its own against the best Android tablets. And with OnePlus taking a whopping $180 off the OnePlus Pad, it is hard to beat its fantastic price-to-performance ratio.

For $300, you won't get a better Android tablet packing a big 11.6-inch display. Plus, OnePlus is further sweetening the deal by bundling free Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds with the tablet.

Why you should not miss this amazing deal on the OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad's landscape-oriented design differentiates it from a sea of iPads and Galaxy tablets. This is further complemented by the 11.6-inch display's 7:5 aspect ratio with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is not an OLED panel, as you will find on high-end iPads or Galaxy tablets. But the LCD screen is still decent, as long as you keep your expectations in check.

There are two major design issues with the OnePlus Pad that you should be aware of, though. First, the odd location of the rear camera bump means it will interfere when you hold the tablet in portrait orientation. This can get annoying, especially if your use case primarily involves using the device in a portrait orientation. Secondly, there's no fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus Pad. Instead, you must rely on a PIN/password or face unlock.

With a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SOC and 8GB of RAM inside, the OnePlus Open packs enough power to run your favorite apps and games. Plus, the big 9.510mAh cell will provide juice for all-day use. And when in a hurry, the 67W USB-C fast charging can come in handy, topping up the battery to a usable level relatively quickly. The OxygenOS experience on the OnePlus is also relatively decent, with the skin standing out for the Canvas multitasking feature.

The OnePlus Pad should receive three major OS updates. Since it launched with Android 13, Android 16 should be its last major OS release. It should also get security patches until May 2026.

Despite some flaws, the OnePlus Pad is a steal for $300, delivering a much better experience than many other budget Android tablets. If you don't see the discount, use the coupon code "PUMPKIN" to get the discount. Remember that OnePlus is also bundling the $80 Nord Buds 3 Pro for free with the device, making this a fantastic deal on a mid-range Android tablet.