After nearly a decade of making smartphones, OnePlus jumped into the tablet space with the original OnePlus Pad. It has since released a follow-up, and there are, of course, hundreds of other great Android tablets to choose from. But if you're looking for an affordable mid-range option with a large, high-resolution display and long-lasting battery life, we like the original Pad at today's heavily discounted price.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Pad

If I were shopping for a new Android tablet today, the OnePlus Pad at the current discount would be at the top of my list. The Pad's display was one of the highlights of our review, and given how important displays are in overall tablet use, that's a big deal. The Pad features an 11.6" LCD with a 2800 x 2000 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and more cinematic videos. It also has 500 nits of brightness for viewing in brighter environments, and with slim bezels and a squarish 7:5 aspect ratio, it looks and feels a lot like an iPad (we're using that as a compliment here).

For performance, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. For what it's worth, our OnePlus Pad performed admirably in our review, pushing through more than an hour of League of Legends: Wild Rift on maxed-out settings without any stuttering. The cameras aren't noteworthy, other than that we found the rear lens to be in an odd location, but the battery life really stood out. We didn't get exact screen-on numbers, but we felt the Pad could easily go multiple days of regular use between charges. Speaking of which, it's also worth mentioning that, unlike most tablets, the Pad is capable of 67W fast charging. You'll have to use compatible chargers, but that's good for 50% in about 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Pad has a more premium look and feel than most tablets in this price range. You'll have to put up with some OxygenOS quirks here and there and deal with the issues that come with getting a generation-old device (mostly software updates/new feature compatibility), but we don't think any of these are big enough to spoil an otherwise great tablet deal. Note that this is currently a OnePlus site-only Black Friday discount—Amazon still has the Pad listed at close to $400—so be sure to take advantage of it while you still can.