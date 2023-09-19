Source: OnePlus OnePlus Pad Free Keyboard with Purchase! $480 $630 Save $150 The OnePlus Pad delivers a good balance of performance and versatility for the price, offering a tablet that doesn't break the bank yet still runs exceptionally well. Sure, it has a few quirks compared to more common options, but it's a good tablet none-the-less. For a limited time, you'll get a free keyboard with any purchase of the OnePlus Pad that amps up the productivity this tablet can deliver even further. $480 at OnePlus $480 at Amazon

When OnePlus released its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, back in May of earlier this year, it was hard to pin down exactly what to expect from the brands first foray into tablet territory. However, OnePlus knocked it out of the park with a slate that not only looks stylish, but performs beyond expectations with a powerful processor, large and beautiful display, and impressive battery life. All of which can be picked up at an affordable $480 price point, making it one of the best tablets under $500 you can get right now. It's just gotten a little bit better, however, thanks to a limited-time deal that tosses in a free $150 keyboard case with OnePlus' impressive tablet.

Why the OnePlus Pad is worth your money

For the price, the OnePlus Pad punches well above its weight class in comparison to tablets in the same ballpark. Going toe to toe with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, it features hardware powerful enough to deliver a responsive and smooth performing device, and even features compatibility with accessories like external keyboards and stylus pens. What really helps set the OnePlus Pad apart, however, is the larger 11.6-inch 2800x2000 144Hz LCD screen that features a 7:5 aspect ratio.

Getting the keyboard case for free here only enhances this key feature of the OnePlus Pad, since the larger screen and aspect ratio make it ideal for using in horizontal modes. Streaming your favorite shows or browsing the web comes easiest in this orientation, so turning the OnePlus Pad into a tablet laptop hybrid only makes sense. Plus, the display is fairly similar to the Google PIxel Tablet in many ways, however it's a bit larger and offers a higher resolution for clearer images, which makes it even better as a media or productivity tablet.

Along with the impressive image quality and screen size, the OnePlus Pad does also feature OnePlus' signature fast charging tech and a sizable battery life that offers quite a bit more juice than competing tablets. The larger 9,150mAh battery pack delivers a staggering amount of run time for a tablet of this caliber, offering close to all-day use on a single charge. If you do need a quick boost to the battery, however, it features 67W fast-charging to get you back in the game quickly.

While this deal doesn't take anything off the price, getting a free $150 keyboard case offers a value that's hard to beat. It's one of the best tablet deals you'll find at the moment, but if you're hoping to actually score a discount on it, you may be better off waiting until Prime Day part two comes around in early October or checking back when Black Friday sales kick off in early November.