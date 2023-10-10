The best Android tablets are on the expensive side. But it's not necessary that you have to spend a bomb to get a great experience. The OnePlus Pad is the perfect example of this, packing a big display, excellent performance, and all-day battery life in a package that costs $470. This Prime Big Deal Days, though, you can get OnePlus' first tablet for an impressive $400, making it a stellar deal. And what's even better, all official OnePlus Pad accessories are also heavily discounted for October Prime Day, so you can pick the complete set at a steal price.

There's a lot to like about the OnePlus Pad. The 11.6-inch LCD panel with its 7:5 aspect ratio is great for portrait and landscape mode, though you will get black bars on the top and bottom while watching videos. Sure, the screen does not have a high refresh rate, and it might not offer the same vivid and punch colors as an AMOLED panel, but it gets more than bright enough. The Dolby Atmos-certified speakers complement the big display, as they can get really loud.

Performance is not an issue either with the OnePlus Pad, as it uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. Coupled with 8GB RAM and a beefy 9510mAh battery, the tablet can easily power through a day of use. Plus, with 67W fast charging, you can quickly top up the cell for additional runtime. When we reviewed the device, we found the OxygenOS experience buggy on the OnePlus Pad. Since then, the company has rolled out several updates, which should have presumably taken care of them.

At $480, the OnePlus Pad already offers decent value for money. But adding the $80 discount Amazon offers for Fall Prime Day is an even better deal. This is the first big discount on the OnePlus Pad since its launch and a deal you should not miss.

If you want to let your creativity flow at full pace, consider getting the OnePlus magnetic stylus for the OnePlus Pad as well. The stylus features 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, with a 2ms low latency promising an almost lag-free experience. If you plan on buying the OnePlus Pad for any creative or note-taking work, the official stylus pen accessory is a must-have purchase along with it.

The best part is that the accessory is available for Prime Day for $70, a sweet $30 off its MSRP.

Despite packing a big 11.6-inch display, typing on the OnePlus Pad's screen won't be as quick as a physical keyboard. If you plan to use the OnePlus tablet as a laptop replacement, consider getting the official keyboard accessory. The Pad will magnetically attach to the accessory and give the impression of the display floating in the air, similar to the iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard. This connection happens magnetically, so you don't need to worry about enabling Bluetooth on the tablet as well.

You can tilt the display at several angles to find the perfect orientation when reading or entering text. The touchpad also makes navigating around the UI a lot easier.

At $150, the official magnetic keyboard accessory for the OnePlus Pad is a bit expensive. But with a 33% discount this Fall Prime Day, you can get it for $100, which is an excellent price for the convenience the accessory offers.

The above Prime Day deals offer a great time to buy the OnePlus Pad and its two official accessories at a great price. You can save almost $160 on your purchase and make the OnePlus Pad a great travel companion.