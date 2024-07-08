Summary OnePlus is set to unveil new products during its July 16 event.

Early renders give us a glimpse of the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro.

Some of the specifications have leaked, but we don't have word on pricing just yet.

We're a week out from the big OnePlus summer event, where the brand is sure to show off some exciting new stuff. While OnePlus hasn't formally announced what it plans to unveil, we already have a pretty good idea, thanks to an event the company held late last month in China, where it showcased a new tablet, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds.

While we won't have to wait long for the OnePlus event, which is set to take place on July 16, we are getting some early renders for products that will reportedly be announced on that day. The news comes from Android Headlines in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online handle OnLeaks. The news outlet notes that on that day, we'll be getting four devices with the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and the OnePlus Nord 4.

While these look good, pricing is going to be key

First up, we're getting a look at the OnePlus Pad 2. The original OnePlus Pad was a pretty good entry for the company, and scored pretty well in our review. This time around, OnePlus will have more experience on its hands, so we're hoping this product can really make some big improvements over its predecessor. From the design, you can see that pretty much everything looks the same, with the upcoming iteration even having a unique camera bump on the rear.

When it comes to specifications, the report states that the tablet will be running Qualcomm's latest processor that will be paired with 8GB/12GB RAM options. Furthermore, users will also get two storage options, 128GB or 256GB. As far as other details go, the tablet will feature a 12.1-inch 144Hz LCD screen with a peak brightness of 900 nits and will also have a 9,510mAh battery that will support 67W charging.