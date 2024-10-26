Flagship caliber performance OnePlus Pad 2 OnePlus is well-known for creating products that offer flagship-level performance at very attractive prices. The OnePlus Pad 2 continues that ethos thanks to its midrange price and very powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This is a well-rounded tablet that should cover most people's needs. Pros Sharp and vibrant display Blistering fast performance Great battery life Cons No cellular option Stylus cost extra No fingerprint sensor $550 at Amazon

When planning your next tablet purchase, identifying your needs will go a long way in determining the best one for you. Similar to how you would approach buying an Android phone, deciding what you want or need from a tablet helps you research all the available devices to make an informed decision.

If you're looking at midrange pricing, the OnePlus Pad 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will likely be on your shortlist. On one hand, OnePlus is known for its highly performant devices that punch much higher than their price would indicate. On the other hand, Samsung makes a ton of great, inexpensive tablets, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers a unique blend of features, a flagship design, and decent performance at an attractive price.

While both tablets are great in their own right, which tablet you should go with will depend on your needs.

Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus Pad 2 hit retail shelves in July 2024 for $550. It’s available in a single Wi-Fi-only configuration with 256GB of storage and comes in one color, Nimbus Gray. If you intend to use the Pad 2 to take notes or write, just know that it doesn’t come with a stylus, although OnePlus will happily sell you the Stylo 2 stylus for $100. It can be purchased directly from OnePlus or an authorized retailer such as Amazon.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is nine months older, launching in October 2023, and is available in two Wi-Fi-only configurations. You can get the Tab S9 FE+ with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $600 and $700, respectively. The Tab S9 FE+ is available in four colorways: Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender. It’s available directly from Samsung or retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.



OnePlus Pad 2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Samsung Exynos 1380 Display type LCD, 144Hz 90Hz IPS LCD Display dimensions 12.1" 12.4" Display resolution 3000 x 2120 2560 x 1600 RAM 8 or 12GB 8GB or 12GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) Battery 9,510mAh 10,090mAh Charging speed 67W SuperVOOC 45W wired Charge options USB-C wired USB-C Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Front Camera 8MP 12MP ultrawide Rear Camera 13MP 8MP main, 8MP ultrawide Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 268.7 x 195.1 x 6.5mm 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.5mm Weight 584g 628g Colors Nimbus Gray Gray, Silver, Mint, Lavender Price $550 From $600

Design

Premium look and feel

These two devices have a similar look and overall feel, and there are two immediate things that you will notice when comparing the two.

The first is their overall size, with the Pad 2 being a bit more boxy with its 268.7 x 195.1 x 6.5mm frame. The Tab S9 FE+ is more rectangular and comes in at 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.5mm. I prefer the Pad 2’s overall dimensions as it’ll help with productivity when held in landscape, but the Galaxy Tab would win out for media consumption. The Pad 2 also weighs a bit less at 584g compared to the S9 FE+’s 627g.

Both devices feature a glass front with small bezels, an aluminum frame, and an aluminum back. Keep the Pad 2 away from dust and water as it doesn’t have an IP rating, while Samsung’s tablet has an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress.

Looking at the back, you’ll immediately notice the very different camera housing. The Pad 2 retains the original OnePlus Pad’s large circular camera housing placed prominently on the back, located in the top center of the tablet. Tablet cameras aren’t usually very good, so the Pad 2’s prominent placement feels a bit out of place. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ houses its camera lenses in the upper-right corner.

When holding these tablets in landscape, the Pad 2’s left edge features some speakers and a power button. The right side has more speakers and a USB-C port, while the top has volume buttons. The Galaxy Tab has a speaker on both sides, while the right side also has a USB-C port. The top has the volume and power buttons. The Pad 2 lacks a fingerprint sensor, which is disappointing, while Samsung’s offering has one baked into the power button.

If audio quality is important to you, then the Pad 2 and its six-speaker setup is the clear winner here. The Pad 2 gets quite loud and offers a rich sound that will surely please the ears. The S9 FE+ only has two speakers, which do a decent job but lack bass and just don’t sound as good as the ones on the Pad 2.

Display

Lots of room for multiple apps

Both the OnePlus Pad 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ come with large displays that are going to serve you well for both productivity and media consumption. The Pad 2 has a 12.1-inch IPS LCD panel that can hit 900 nits of peak brightness. With a resolution of 3000 x 2120 and a 144Hz refresh rate, the display is both plenty sharp and fluid.

Samsung also went with an IPS LCD panel but increased the size slightly to 12.4 inches. With a resolution of 2560 x 1600, the S9 FE+ also has a sharp display, but it isn’t as good as the Pad 2's. Samsung also equipped the Galaxy Tab with a slower 90hz refresh rate and a lower overall brightness of less than 800 nits.

It’s a bit disappointing that neither manufacturer went with an OLED display, as it's much better at displaying vibrant colors and giving those inky blacks. In the end, the OnePlus Pad 2 has the edge in the display department.

Software

Getting real work done

Thanks to their increased screen real estate, a good tablet can take advantage of the extra space through their respective software. Luckily, both tablets take advantage of that extra space via multi-app support and side-by-side viewing. The Pad 2 ships with Android 14 and OxygenOS 14.1, which feels like stock Android, save for some specific OnePlus apps. These apps are AI-heavy and include an AI Eraser, AI Toolbox, AI Speak, AI Summary, and AI Writer.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ came with Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1, but that has been updated to Android 14 and One UI 6. Samsung has been making great tablets for a long time and has honed its ONE UI software to take advantage of the extra space. You can have multiple apps open at the same time, as well as having a floating window open for even more customization.

With the inclusion of the S Pen, Samsung’s One UI lets you take advantage of the stylus wherever you are by taking a quick screenshot and letting you mark it up however you please. The S Pen is also excellent for taking notes, writing in a journal, or drawing. Samsung includes apps that fully take advantage of these features. Much like OnePlus, Samsung also includes a variety of its own apps, including its own AI features.

Software support is another major area that can differentiate tablets, but not here, as both companies are on equal footing. OnePlus promises three years of Android updates and four years of security updates; Samsung promises four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. Due to the Pad 2 having shipped with Android 14 and the Galaxy Tab having shipped with Android 13, they should get equal support moving forward.

Performance

Solid daily performers

If you are after maximum performance, then the OnePlus Pad 2 is the hands-down winner. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of storage, the Pad 2 offers performance that rivals tablets that cost significantly more. You will have no trouble running the latest games, having multiple apps open, or even video editing.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers decent performance, but is nowhere near as capable as the Pad 2. With an Exynos 1380 processor, and either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the S9 FE+ will have little trouble getting you through your day-to-day routine. Expect it to struggle a bit once you start demanding a lot from it, such as when playing the latest games.

Unfortunately, it will also likely slow down a bit as future software updates take their toll on the overall performance.

Battery life

Great longevity

If you need a long-lasting tablet, you can’t go wrong with either tablet, as both devices offer large capacities that keep you going for quite some time. The Pad 2 ships with a 9510mAh battery that can be charged via USB-C at up to 67W. This gets you to 64% in 30 minutes or fully charged in about 80 minutes.

The Tab S9 FE+ has a slightly bigger battery at 10090mAh, but charges a bit slower at 45W via USB-C; it can charge up to 100% in around 90 minutes.

The Galaxy Tab has a larger battery, but the Pad 2 has the improved efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and faster charging. Either way, both tablets can easily last a long time and shouldn’t give you any trouble.

Camera

Typical tablet cameras

OnePlus equipped the Pad 2 with a single 13MP camera lens that can record 4K and 1080p video at up to 30fps. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera that can record 1080p video at 30fps. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ gets a dual camera setup consisting of an 8MP main lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens, and can record 4K and 1080p content at up to 30fps. The S9 FE+ also has a 12MP front-facing lens.

Tablet cameras are passable at best and that’s what you're getting from both tablets. Don’t expect to snap great photos, but they are there in a pinch. If the lighting is great, the images these tablets capture aren’t too bad. Once the conditions start deteriorating, so will the image quality, but the S9 FE+ does have more versatility thanks to its ultrawide lens. Both devices will do just fine for video calls.

Which is right for you?

There are so many great Android tablets at just about every price point that picking one has never been easier. That also means that doing your due diligence and understanding what each tablet does well is critical to selecting the proper one for your individual needs. While everyone's needs vary, some needs are more prominent than others.

For most people, the OnePlus Pad 2 will offer a better experience. With a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM, this tablet absolutely flies. It also has a large display, great battery life, and ample storage. It still has years of software support left, too, so you know it’s going to be around for a while. However, it’s not a perfect device, as it lacks a cellular option and doesn’t come with a stylus, which may be a dealbreaker for some.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is great for those who already have a Samsung phone, love the idea of using the S Pen, or want a premium-feeling tablet. The S9 FE+ isn’t going to win any speed competitions, but it’s still a decent performer. Its display and battery are also on par with the Pad 2. The biggest knock against Samsung’s offering, however, is that it’s more expensive at its base configuration compared to the Pad 2.