Not so long ago, if you were an Android fan and wanted a great tablet, you really only had one option. For a long time, Google all but forgot about Android tablets, leaving Samsung as the only real player for most consumers. While Samsung still has top-tier tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9+, other companies like Google and its Pixel Tablet have begun to enter the market, creating some much-needed competition.

Not to be outdone by Samsung and Google, OnePlus tossed its hat into the ring last year with the OnePlus Pad. OnePlus then took everything that it learned from its first foray into the tablet space and released the new and improved OnePlus Pad 2. Neither device is perfect, but for those looking for a tablet, OnePlus has proven it can hang with the best and provide an amazing experience.

Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus Pad was the company’s first attempt at launching a tablet and was launched in February 2023. It retails for $480, but you can find it for $400 on sale. The OnePlus Pad 2 hit the market in July 2024 and carries a $550 retail price, although it can be found for $500, if you are patient.

Both tablets only come in a single GPS variant and lack a cellular connection. Likewise, they only come in a singular color option. The OnePlus Pad ships in Halo Green while the Pad 2 comes in Nimbus Gray. You can find the devices directly from OnePlus or Amazon.



OnePlus Pad 2 OnePlus Pad SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Display type LCD, 144Hz LCD, 144Hz Display dimensions 12.1" 11.6" Display resolution 3000 x 2120 2000 x 2800 RAM 8 or 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB Battery 9,510mAh 9,510mAh Charging speed 67W SuperVOOC 67W wired Charge options USB-C wired USB-C wired Ports USB-C USB--C Operating System Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 Front Camera 8MP 8MP ultrawide Rear Camera 13MP 13MP Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 268.7 x 195.1 x 6.5mm 258 x 189.4 x 6.5mm Weight 584g 552g Colors Nimbus Gray Halo Green Price $550 $480

Design

The same, only larger

Having been released only a year apart, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to find that the OnePlus Pad and the Pad 2 are strikingly similar in many ways. Both devices have an aluminum frame and a front largely dominated by the display, except for some narrow bezels. The rear of both features an aluminum back with a large, circular camera lens prominently placed in the top-middle of the tablet.

One area that was changed quite drastically is overall size and weight. At 258 x 189.4 x 6.5mm and weighing 552g, the OnePlus Pad is a bit smaller than the Pad 2’s 268.7 x 195.1 x 6.5mm dimensions. The Pad 2 is also a bit heavier at 584g. When holding either tablet in landscape mode, you’ll find the singular USB-C port, type 2 for the OnePlus Pad and type 3.2 for the Pad 2, located along the right side. The original OnePlus Pad ships with a four-speaker setup, while the Pad 2 gets a six-speaker configuration.

There are a couple of issues that the tablets share. The first one is neither device carries an IP rating against water and dust ingress, so keep any beverages away from these tablets. The other is that they don't have a fingerprint scanner. You do get face unlock, but not having a fingerprint reader may be a deal-breaker for some users.

Display

Bigger and brighter

While not drastically different, the display is one area where the newer Pad 2 gets a nice spec boost. The OnePlus Pad came with an 11.61-inch IPS LCD panel. With a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2000 x 2800, it is sharp and fluid. The original Pad can also hit a maximum brightness of 500 nits, which is great for indoor use, but it may cause some visibility issues in direct sunlight.

Part of the reason why the OnePlus Pad 2 is so much bigger than the original is due to the display size. The Pad 2 comes with a large 12.1-inch IPS LCD Panel. It has the same 144Hz refresh rate but boosts the resolution to 2120 x 3000 pixels. It also boasts a brighter display thanks to its 600 nits of typical and 900 nits of peak brightness.

I wish OnePlus had chosen a nice OLED for their display, but the LCDs used here are quite good. It won’t have the same level of immersive blacks when viewing your favorite content, but it’ll serve you just fine.

Software

A similar experience

With the tablets coming from OnePlus, you can expect a nearly identical software situation. The OnePlus Pad shipped with Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.1, but has since been upgraded to Android 14. The OnePlus Pad 2 comes with Android 14 and OxygenOS 14.1 out of the box.

If you have used OxygenOS on a device like the OnePlus 12, then you should have an idea of what to expect, as it’s largely the same. In addition to providing Shelf and its custom weather app, OnePlus has optimized OxygenOS a bit for the larger display. You get a dock for quickly jumping between applications, a dual-panel settings menu, and the ability to run multiple apps simultanously for enhanced productivity.

OnePlus offers the same software update policy for both devices: three years of Android upgrades and four years of security updates. If you aren’t already rocking the OnePlus Pad, the Pad 2 may be the way to go just from a software support perspective.

Performance

A big upgrade

For its first foray into the tablet space, OnePlus chose a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It wasn’t the strongest processor at the time, but it was good enough to provide a mostly lag-free experience. OnePlus went in a different direction with the Pad 2, switching out the Mediatek processor for the much more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. OnePlus also bumped the RAM to 12GB and doubled the UFS 3.1 storage to 256GB.

One of the many reasons for OnePlus’ success is that the company has never been afraid to provide flagship-level power at an aggressive price point. Swapping to the latest Snapdragon processor helps OnePlus keep that image and provides a much more capable experience. Without diving into the nitty-gritty of the benchmarks, you can expect a sizable performance gap between these two. You may experience some slowdowns with the Dimensity 9000 during daily usage, but it is often fast enough so it's not too noticeable. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, however, won’t slow down at all during regular use. If you push your tablet a bit harder with advanced productivity tasks or heavy games, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will provide a far superior experience.

Battery life

Typical tablet battery life

Thanks to their increased size, tablets have the luxury of large batteries that provide multiple days of use. The OnePlus Pad offers that exact experience and the brand must have felt that it was good enough because the Pad 2 has the same battery specifications.

The OnePlus Pad and the Pad 2 have a 9510mAh battery that can be charged via USB up to 67W. Neither comes with wireless charging nor reverse charging. Since you likely won’t be using a tablet as often as you grab your phone, a good tablet should have solid standby time and both of these tablets deliver that in spades. You shouldn’t have any trouble getting through a weekend of on and off again use.

Camera

Why do tablets have cameras?

When a company is making a tablet, the cameras they put in them are often an afterthought and don’t come close to what is provided on flagship phones. Despite its prominent location on the back, I can safely say that the cameras used on both tablets are just meh. The OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Pad 2 ship with a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens that can record 4K or 1080p video at 30fps. They also have an 8MP f/2.3 front-facing camera that can record video at 1080p 30fps.

In the well-lit conditions, you can get average photos from either tablet. Things quickly get worse once the lighting begins to fade away. You also lose quite a bit of detail when zooming in on subjects. The front-facing camera isn’t much better for photos but does work alright for video calls.

Which is right for you?

Choosing a great Android tablet depends on your situation and perspective. I went back and forth on which angle I should approach to answer which is better. Since both devices can still be purchased brand new, I opted to take the approach of buying a new tablet today.

If you are looking to buy a tablet today, the OnePlus Pad 2 will be the hands-down winner here. Everything about the Pad 2 is equal to or downright better than the original OnePlus Pad. You'll get a larger and brighter display, a significant performance boost from a better processor and additional RAM, double the storage, and, thanks to it being newer, an additional year of software updates. It does cost a bit more than the OnePlus Pad, but I believe the additional cost is well worth the jump.

Editor's choice OnePlus Pad 2 Powerful and priced right $500 $550 Save $50 The OnePlus Pad 2 is easily one of the best Android tablets that you can buy right now. With a great display, blistering fast performance, and solid battery life, the Pad 2 holds its own in an increasingly crowded landscape. The Pad 2 is also priced quite aggressively, making it an all-around great option. $500 at Amazon $500 at OnePlus

If you already own the OnePlus Pad, you should hang onto your current device. Sure, you get some nice benefits with the Pad 2, but it isn’t worth the cost of entry when your current tablet does everything the Pad can do. It may not do it as fast or be on as large of a display, but you will have the same day-to-day software experience and battery life. Your best bet is to give it a couple of years and upgrade when you start to feel it slowing down.