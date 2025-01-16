Best overall OnePlus Pad 2 Flagship power at a midrange price $450 $550 Save $100 The OnePlus Pad 2 builds on OnePlus' first tablet, featuring an even larger 12.1-inch, 7:5 aspect ratio display. The six-speaker system and powerful internals, comprised of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB RAM, complement the display. With a large 9,510mAh battery, the tablet has enough juice to last a day of use. Pros Excellent 3K display Fantastic performance All-day battery life Cons Poor cameras No mobile network option $550 at Amazon $450 at OnePlus

It would usually be unfair to compare the Google Pixel Tablet to the newer OnePlus Pad 2. However, OnePlus executed its vision for a tablet better than Google. By providing a powerful, well-equipped tablet at a wallet-friendly price, OnePlus proved it could do with tablets what it did for smartphones: offer flagship-level performance at a discount. Despite falling short in a few categories, the Google Pixel Tablet has advantages, especially at a lower price. Let's look at the strengths and weaknesses of each and determine which is the best choice for a solid midrange tablet in 2025.

Price, specifications, and availability

The OnePlus Pad 2 is available through OnePlus and Amazon for $550. OnePlus offers a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in one color: Nimbus Gray. It's a newer device, so it hasn't seen too many sales, but we are looking for more as we move through 2025. OnePlus does not sell 5G or 4G LTE models.

The Google Pixel Tablet is available through Google and Amazon starting at $400, although frequent sales bring that price down to $300. Google sells the Pixel Tablet with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It's offered in three colors: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose. Although we couldn't buy the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock when it was released, Google now offers the Pixel Tablet only or a bundle option with the dock for $479.



OnePlus Pad 2 Google Pixel Tablet SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Google Tensor G2 Display type LCD, 144Hz IPS LCD, 60Hz Display dimensions 12.1" 10.95" Display resolution 3000 x 2120 2560 x 1600 RAM 8 or 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 9,510mAh 7,020mAh Charging speed 67W SuperVOOC 15W Charge options Wired Wired Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System OxygenOS 14, Android 14 Android 14 Front Camera 8MP 8MP Rear Camera 13MP 8MP Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 268.7 x 195.1 x 6.5mm 258 x 169 x 8.1mm Weight 584g 493g Colors Nimbus Gray Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Price $550 From $400

Design

Aluminium all around

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a sturdy device made of premium aluminum. It's slightly larger than the Google Pixel Tablet but weighs 584g, which is manageable. Although it doesn't feature a headphone jack, it sports six stereo speakers, so you'll enjoy the sound of content on the OnePlus Pad 2. It has a USB-C port and accessory connector for the optional keyboard attachment. It also features stylus support, which is ideal for artists or avid notetakers.

Google also utilized an aluminum construction for the Pixel Tablet, but it has a different feel. Google used its nano-ceramic coating on the back of the Pixel Tablet. If you've felt a Pixel 5, you know what the texturing is like on the Pixel Tablet. Google went with four stereo speakers for its tablet, providing decent sound. Still, even with the speaker dock connected, the volume is underwhelming. We expected better sound from the dedicated dock. Don't expect to fill an entire room with your favorite tracks.

Display

Quality LCD panels on both sides

Differences appear when you compare the displays on the OnePlus Pad 2 and Google Pixel Tablet. OnePlus fitted the Pad 2 with a gorgeous 12.1-inch LCD with a 3K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The panel's colors are fantastic, making movies and games look amazing. Tablets are often content-consuming devices, and the display on the Pad 2 makes it ideal. It's also bright, with a peak brightness of 900 nits, making outdoor viewing enjoyable.

Google's tablet has a 10.95-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1600x2560 and a 60Hz refresh rate. However, the OnePlus Pad 2 is the better choice for a smoother user experience. still, the Pixel Tablet's display isn't bad. The colors are punchy, and the viewing experience is decent outdoors. It's not the selling point of the tablet, but it does the job.

Software

Google has a lot to offer

If you're looking for a reason to buy the Pixel Tablet, Google's software gives you hope. The Pixel Tablet has been updated to Android 15, and you get plenty of Google Gemini magic. If you're into AI, the Pixel Tablet is your best option, with items like Circle to Search and Gemini Live. However, unlike Google's smartphones, the Pixel Tablet will not get seven years of software support. It will receive OS updates until 2026, with security updates until 2028. Even with the limited remaining support, the Pixel Tablet's software is more versatile than the OnePlus Pad 2.

Even though OnePlus has had some software woes in the last few years, OxygenOS 15 is running well on the OnePlus Pad 2. It's a step in the right direction for the company. While it doesn't offer the same level of AI functionality as the Pixel Tablet, it's a more reliable software package than in previous years. You also get more years of software support from the Pad 2, with OnePlus promising three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

Performance

It depends on what you use your tablet for

The OnePlus Pad 2's standout feature is its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It offers the power and performance you'd expect from a OnePlus device at the company's typical value price point. The OnePlus Pad 2 screams through daily tasks, and you'll have no issue with high-end games at smooth frame rates. It's an excellent productivity tablet with extra horsepower and no issues multitasking.

Google's Tensor G2 chipset is less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. If you consider the sales price, it may become less of an issue for you. If you're an avid tablet gamer and can afford the extra cost, the OnePlus Pad 2 will be better. However, for most daily tasks, the Tensor G2 runs well. You can multitask without many issues, and the Pixel Tablet streams video and movies with the best of them.

Battery life

A clear winner

The OnePlus Pad 2 has a 9,510mAh battery that provides impressive results. We had no problems with battery life in testing. Even though it powers a larger display, the Pad 2 bests the Google Pixel Tablet with better screen-on time results. When it's time to recharge, the Pad 2 comes out ahead, thanks to its 67W wired charging speeds.

It may not get the same battery results as the Pad 2, but the Pixel Tablet holds its own. It includes a 7,020mAh battery cell, and you'll achieve almost 12 hours of video playback without breaking a sweat. That is enough for most people. If you're used to plugging your tablet in overnight, the extra battery capacity of the Pad 2 might not be worth the additional cost. Google's recharge speeds are anemic. You only get 15W wired charging on the Pixel Tablet.

Cameras

Not exactly a Pixel camera experience

Typically, you'd expect a Google Pixel device to have an excellent camera, but we were disappointed by the Pixel Tablet's performance. While it's not unusual for tablets to have poor cameras, which aren't usually a major consideration when buying a tablet, we were hoping for more. The front-facing cameras are good enough for your next Zoom call, but we won't use them for much else.

The same can be said for the OnePlus Pad 2. Its camera is prone to blowing out shots and producing poor results overall. The front-facing camera is fine for video calls, but don't expect to capture any of life's finer moments with either of these tablets.

Which is right for you?

If you're comfortable spending the extra money, the OnePlus Pad 2 is the better purchase. It offers more power, decent software, and a larger display. It's a more versatile tablet, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's performance makes it excellent value for money.

At $300, it gets harder to argue against the Pixel Tablet. If you need something for email and streaming Netflix, it'll get the job done at nearly half the cost. You still get Google's excellent software with some AI tools.