Summary The upcoming OnePlus Pad successor is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The new tablet could make its debut in the second half of 2024.

The OnePlus Pad successor has the potential to become one of the best tablets of 2024.

A tablet is the perfect device if you're looking for something lightweight with a lot of power and plenty of screen real estate. Over the years, tablets have gotten better and better, and while hardware is part of it, it's mostly thanks to smarter software that can really amp up the user experience.

While it's been some time since we last heard from OnePlus, it's already having a great year releasing some of the best phones you can buy in 2024. Now it looks like a new tablet could be in the works, and from what we're hearing, it could end up being quite the monster.

It will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and is coming later this year

The news comes from Max Jambor who shared through X (formerly Twitter) that the upcoming and unannounced OnePlus tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip (via 9to5Google). Jambor was also the first drop of news that a OnePlus Pad successor was on the way just a few days ago. As far as other details go, that's to be expected as we probably won't see a release until the second half of the year.

We don't have much to go on, this upcoming device could become one of the best tablets of 2024. The OnePlus Pad was and still is a stellar standout, with its large 11.6-inch high resolution screen, excellent performance, sleek design, and long-lasting battery. And while it was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, it still offered an amazing performance and could easily go toe to toe with some of the best out there.

And if the successor is getting a huge power increase this year with a new Snapdragon processor, it could make it a big deal. Of course, we'll just have to wait for now, as these are the only tidbits of news we've heard on the subject. But let's hope that we get some more news soon because this could be one of the more exciting tablet releases this year.