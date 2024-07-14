Summary The OnePlus Pad 2 has made an appearance in its retail packaging ahead of Tuesday's launch.

We're also learning that the tablet could cost approximately $550 when it reaches the US, while the accompanying Smart Keyboard could cost around $145.

The tablet is expected to feature an upgraded 12.1-inch screen and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip while retaining the same battery and fast charging capabilities as the predecessor.

The OnePlus Pad 2 will break cover this Tuesday during the company's Summer Launch Event, adding to the competitive Android tablet segment. Recently leaked renders gave us a good look at the device, and we already know what to expect from the second-gen OnePlus tablet's hardware since it has already launched in China, albeit under a different name (OnePlus Pad Pro). Now, just two days before the tablet's official release, we're getting a good glimpse of the OnePlus Pad 2's retail packaging, along with the all-important info on pricing.

Well-known leaker Yogesh Brar shared a few images in an X post revealing what appears to be the retail packaging of the India-bound version of the OnePlus Pad 2. This is largely what global versions of the tablet are expected to look like, barring a few changes to the labels and other regulatory information. It appears to be the real deal, which isn't surprising given that we're not too far away from the official unveiling. In addition to detailing the packaging of the OnePlus Pad 2, we're also getting a glimpse of the box for the OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard.

As for the pricing, one of the images reveals a local price tag of ₹47,999 (~ $575) for the Pad 2, but Brar writes that it will sell for ₹45,999 (~ $550) in the region, possibly as part of a limited-period discount following the launch. The Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2, which will be sold separately, will reportedly cost ₹11,999 (~$144) and ₹5,000 ($60), respectively. We don't have the official US prices at the moment, but we'd be surprised if they didn't end up in a similar territory price-wise.

Is the price increase justified?

Close

To recall, the first-gen OnePlus Pad had a launch day price of $480. But OnePlus may have a good reason to bump up the pricing for the second-gen model, given the presence of a larger 12.1-inch LCD panel and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Meanwhile, the 9,510mAh battery and 67W fast wired charging speeds are expected to remain unchanged from the predecessor. As Brar notes, the OnePlus Pad 2 will also retain the single 13MP rear camera and the 8MP front camera from the OnePlus Pad, though we don't mind that much as photography isn't supposed to be its strongest suit.

OnePlus has already set up an online listing for the OnePlus Pad 2, at least in India. Although no pricing or hardware information is available on this page, the company has uploaded a handful of images to accompany the listing, as you can see above. Users can register their interest in the device from this page, while OnePlus is also highlighting the tablet in a new "Nimbus Gray" color. The manufacturer's US website, on the other hand, doesn't have a similar listing for the tablet just yet, but there's a $10 non-refundable early-bird coupon that gives users $100 off on the OnePlus Pad 2 when it's officially available.