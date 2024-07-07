Summary According to a new leak, the OnePlus Pad 2 could have 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options globally.

This tablet will also feature a 12.1-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Based on OnePlus USA's recent teaser, the Nord 4 smartphone may not launch in the US markets. However, the OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds Pro 3, and the Watch 2R will make their debut stateside this month.

OnePlus has already scheduled a Summer Launch Event for July 16, marking the global debut of the devices that were recently launched in China. It's already well established that OnePlus will market the new devices under a different name when they arrive in other markets. For instance, the OnePlus Pad Pro that broke cover in China not too long ago will be known as the OnePlus Pad 2 in the rest of the world, including the US. A new leak now gives us some info on this tablet's specifications, including details on the available storage and RAM configurations.

As per leaker Ishan Agarwal, the global variant of the OnePlus Pad Pro, a.k.a. the OnePlus Pad 2, will sell in two storage and RAM configurations—one featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another in a 12GB/256GB combination (via GSMArena). By contrast, the China-exclusive version of the tablet also comes in a 16GB/512GB combination.

The rest of the hardware specifications are expectedly unchanged from the Chinese variant, so you will find the 12.1-inch LCD panel (3000 x 2120) with a 144Hz refresh rate and 900-nits of peak brightness, coupled with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. OnePlus is also outfitting a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

Users will find a 9,510mAh battery pack backed by the' 67W SuperVOOC fast charging on the OnePlus Pad 2, an unchanged setup from the first-generation OnePlus Pad. The tablet should be available in Khaki Green and Space Gray colorways on launch day. Agarwal claims that OnePlus will also unveil the second-gen OnePlus Stylo on July 16, alongside a Folio Case and Smart Keyboard case.

Other devices launching on July 16

Source: OnePlus

Based on OnePlus USA's recent teaser, some of the devices announced by OnePlus during its July 16 event may not make it to US shores. The global OnePlus account teased the arrival of four devices — the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, Nord Buds Pro 3, and the Nord 4, which will be available in an appealing metal version. However, OnePlus USA's teaser for the July 16 event only referenced the OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds Pro 3, and the Watch 2R.

This indicates that the Nord 4 may skip the US markets at launch, which shouldn't come as a big surprise given the company's history with Nord smartphones in the region. However, OnePlus fans in the US will be pleased to know that a new pair of TWS earbuds and a brand-new smartwatch will be around to complement the powerful new OnePlus Pad 2 later this month.