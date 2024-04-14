Summary According to reputed leaker Max Jambor, the OnePlus Pad 2 is gearing up to launch in the second half of 2024.

While no specifics were provided on the date, moving the launch to the second half of the year suggests a shift in strategy.

There's practically nothing known about the OnePlus Pad 2 yet, but we're hoping for a couple of tweaks, particularly in the design department.

OnePlus officially stepped into the tablet industry last year with the OnePlus Pad. Although we had mixed feelings about the tablet in our review, there's no denying that it was a decent first attempt by the manufacturer. In the second half of 2023, the company took the wraps off the budget-oriented OnePlus Pad Go, which managed to hold its own thanks to the sub-$250 price tag, although it was only available in select markets. We're now learning about OnePlus' plans for the second-generation OnePlus Pad.

According to All About Samsung's Max Jambor on X, the OnePlus Pad 2 will break cover sometime in the second half of 2024. While no specifics were provided, if true, this indicates a departure in OnePlus' strategy, given that the original OnePlus Pad was revealed in February 2023.

This partially explains why there haven't been many leaks related to the OnePlus Pad 2 in recent times. But as 9to5Google points out, a refresh cycle of 18 months for long-term devices like tablets makes a great deal of sense. Barring this tweet, there's practically nothing we know about the tablet just yet, so we recommend taking this revelation with a grain of salt. But given Jambor's excellent track record with leaks, who even accurately predicted the OnePlus Open's launch date last year, we don't see much reason to doubt this.

What we want from the second-gen OnePlus Pad

With barely anything known about the OnePlus Pad 2 at this point, we can only speculate on how the tablet could differ from its predecessor. Based on our own experience with the first-gen model, a couple of changes, especially in the design department, would be warranted. For starters, the placement of the rear camera, coupled with the bump, makes the OnePlus Pad nearly impossible to use in portrait mode, as our very own Will Sattelberg found out.

The original OnePlus Pad is also a bit of a fingerprint magnet, which may also need addressing with the second-gen model later this year. These quirks aside, last year's OnePlus Pad got a lot of things right and is arguably one of the best Android tablets you can get today, given the price tag.