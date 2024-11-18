Key Takeaways OnePlus is updating the OnePlus Pad 2 to Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

The update is currently live in India and Europe, and will go live in the US from later this week.

OnePlus Pad 2 is the first non-Pixel Android tablet to receive the Android 15 update, outpacing Samsung and other competitors.

OnePlus beat Samsung and other major Android makers in being the first to update its flagship phone — the OnePlus 12 — to Android 15. The stable build arrived in early November, just days after the beta program started. Continuing its impressive rollout speed, OnePlus is now updating the OnePlus Pad 2 to stable OxygenOS 15.

The OPD2403_15.0.0.201(EX01) update is currently available for OnePlus Pad 2 units in India, Europe, and global markets. Given that OnePlus is making the firmware available in batches, it might not show up for download immediately on your tablet. The build will make its way to the US starting later this week.

Like the OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus Pad 2's firmware brings a new rendering engine and system animations for a smoother experience.

Power users will appreciate a new floating window gesture, where you can swipe down on a banner notification to open the app in a floating window. A quick swipe-up will close the app.

OxygenOS 15 lets you split the notification shade and Quick Settings panel

As seen on iPhones and several Chinese Android skins, OxygenOS 15 adds an option to split the notification drawer and Quick Settings. You can then swipe down from the upper-left corner to bring up notifications, while a swipe down from the upper right will show the Quick Settings panel. The latter has also been redesigned with new animations and improved visuals.

You can go through OnePlus' official OxygenOS 15 release notes for the OnePlus Pad 2 below:

Changelog Ultra animation effects • Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system. Luminous rendering effects Redesigns Home screen icons which now feature new and improved icons with the most natural and comfortable proportions and colours for fuller and sharper visuals.

Redesigns a vast number of system function icons, ensuring greater visual consistency at a system level.

Optimises the rounded corner design by standardising its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature. Live Alerts Adds a new Live Alerts design that is focused on the visualisation of information, offering better information display efficiency. Live Alerts is also positioned in the centre, creating a more balanced display.

Optimises the way you interact with Live Alerts capsules – just tap a capsule and see it expand into a card. You can quickly switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information. Photo editing Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.

Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos. Floating Window and Split View Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window. Notifications & Quick Settings Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.

Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimised layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations. Battery & charging Introduces "Charging limit" to stop charging at 80% to extend battery lifespan and slow down degradation.

Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long. Privacy protection Improves Private Safe with the new categorised browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.

Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy password to see the apps.

The rollout of OxygenOS 15 makes the OnePlus Pad 2 the first non-Pixel tablet to be updated to Android 15. Apart from the Pixel Tablet, all other Android tablets still run Android 14.

Typically, Samsung is the first to update its flagship Galaxy devices to the newest Android release. However, with the stable One UI 7 update not arriving before early 2025, OnePlus is making the most of the opportunity, beating Samsung at its own game.