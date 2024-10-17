OnePlus Pad 2 $500 $550 Save $50 The OnePlus Pad 2 has a large 12.1-inch 144Hz display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB RAM. It also has a six-speaker setup with a large 9,510mAh battery, which makes it perfect for all-day use. You can now grab it for a great price as it falls to its lowest price. $500 at Amazon $500 at OnePlus

When we reviewed this tablet back in August, we called it "almost perfect". So, you can understand just how good this Android tablet really is when there is so much great competition out on the market. And while the OnePlus Pad 2 has a pretty fair price, normally coming in at $550, it's always a great time to buy whenever you can find a deal.

And while this latest discount isn't huge, it still drops the OnePlus Pad 2 down to its lowest price yet. The discount can be found at both Amazon and the OnePlus website, with the new promotion taking $50 off the original retail price for a limited time. This is one of the best Android tablets you can buy in 2024, so if you've been looking for a solid Android tablet, now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the OnePlus Pad 2?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There's a lot to love about the OnePlus Pad 2. Not only does it have a fantastic 12.1-inch 3K display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, but it also packs tons of power with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In addition, this model comes with 12GB of RAM and also offers 256GB of internal storage.

As you can imagine, this tablet delivers peak performance and can handle anything you can throw at it. You're also going to get excellent battery life and lightning quick charging with up 67W supported. And with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 4.5, this thing is on the bleeding edge when it comes to connectivity.

Those looking to be more productive on the go can also pair this tablet with a keyboard or stylus to really get the most from the experience. And those that like to take photos and videos will be happy to know that this tablet does have a 13MP rear camera, along with an 8MP front-facing camera that can be used for selfies and videocalls.

Now are there better tablets out there? Sure, if you're willing to spend hundreds more. But this is going to be one of those tablets that gets everything right and doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

Just be sure to get it while it's still on sale, because this deal isn't one that comes around often. And if this one's a little outside your current budget, or you're still on the fence, we have some great budget Android tablet recommendation that come in at around $200.