It's been only a few days since Google released the Android 15 update for Pixel devices, and now other brands are starting to catch up. While Samsung has postponed its One UI 7 update until next year, brands like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus have already announced their Android 15 updates. OnePlus revealed its OxygenOS 15 update on October 24, 2024, and has now shared the list of supported devices along with expected rollout dates.

In an official post on its community forum, OnePlus announced that the OxygenOS 15 Open Beta will start rolling out next week, starting with the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R on October 30, 2024. Following the OnePlus 12 series, the OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2 are set to receive their first Android 15 Open Beta in November 2024.

Additional devices, such as the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 4, and the original OnePlus Pad, will get the Android 15 Open Beta in December 2024. The update will then expand to older models, including the OnePlus 10 series, early next year.

OnePlus 12 users can access the first OxygenOS 15 beta starting October 30

Source: OnePlus

Keep in mind this timeline reflects only the Open Beta schedule shared by OnePlus. We expect the stable Android 15 rollout to follow the global launch of the OnePlus 13, which is expected to take place later this year or early next. Nonetheless, those who are eager to test OxygenOS 15 will be able to participate in the Open Beta program as soon as next week.

OxygenOS 15 is a major upgrade for OnePlus devices, finally introducing long-awaited AI features to the brand's flagship phones. Features like AI Eraser for photos, AI Detail Boost — which works similar to Pixel's Video Boost feature — and AI Reflection Eraser will all arrive with OxygenOS 15. In addition to this, OxygenOS 15 will also bring Circle to Search and Open Canvas, OnePlus' renowned multitasking feature, to more devices.