Key Takeaways OnePlus has announced OxygenOS 15, its Android 15-based update coming soon.

This year's software is built around AI, speed improvements, and a visual overhaul.

Most of the AI features should sound familiar to Pixel and Galaxy users, while the new quick settings menu is straight out of iOS.

Android 15 might be here for Pixel devices, but it has yet to arrive for phones from other OEMs. While Samsung fans continue to wait until 2025 for One UI 7, we're getting our first official look at OxygenOS 15 from OnePlus. While last year's upgrade was built around a healthy amount of buzzwords, this year keeps things a whole lot simpler to understand. The OnePlus take on Android 15 is effectively built on three core concepts — AI, speed, and a visual overhaul — though not all of it might land well with fans.

Let's start with AI. After launching the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R last year — two phones that were largely lauded for providing excellent core experiences without being bogged down by too many AI tools — the company is going all in. OnePlus AI is the new name for the brand's toolset, and although many of these software features have been seen elsewhere, it'll be interesting to see if a new spin on some old ideas can deliver a breath of fresh air to OxygenOS.

These tools include AI Detail Boost, which sounds quite a bit similar to the Pixel 9 Pro's Zoom Enhance, allowing for auto-upscaling images; AI Reflection Eraser, for deleting reflections out windows and other mirrored surfaces; and AI Unblur, which — stop us if you've heard this one — unblurs an image. All three are cloud-based, as is Google's Circle to Search, which is officially coming to supported OnePlus phones through OxygenOS 15.

Those tools are paired with Intelligent Search, which combines cloud and on-device AI to allow for search across applications like Settings, Files, and Notes using "natural language processing." It should make finding specific files on your phone a little easier if you aren't sure what you're looking for, though power users may want to stick to digging through settings the old fashioned way. Pass Scan is the company's other on-device utility, designed to transfer context from your photo library to Google Wallet to be used as boarding passes. Considering Wallet can already do this, however, I'm curious how useful this tool might actually be.

A couple of other cloud-based utilities, including AI Notes and AI reply recommendations, as well as a swap to Gemini as the default assistant app, round up a fairly typical suite of generative applications designed more for investors than actual end-users. Nothing here sounds particularly innovative on paper, though as usual, we'll have to wait and see how these tools translate to everyday use.

OxygenOS 15 isn't all about AI