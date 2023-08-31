Summary OnePlus plans to launch OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, on September 25th, promising a better hardware-software experience with the Trinity Engine.

It's promising faster performance with a new feature called Trinity Engine, which aims to optimize OxygenOS with various tweaks. It's unclear exactly what effect this will have on overall day-to-day use, though.

Likewise, it's unclear which devices will receive the OxygenOS 14 update first, or if the company plans to start with a beta period.

While we (im)patiently wait for Google to drop its first stable build of Android 14, OnePlus isn't waiting to make its own announcement. The company is looking to get a jump on the competition this year, announcing that OxygenOS 14 — based, of course, on Android 14 — will see some kind of global launch on September 25th. That's less than a month away, but it's unclear exactly what this announcement really entails.

The big update this time around is something the company refers to as the Trinity Engine. OnePlus says it's a "proprietary performance platform" designed to deliver "greater synergy between hardware and software." Effectively, it's combining six different optimizations on OxygenOS to deliver a faster experience to end users, though considering the bulk of its description is made up of buzzwords — CPU and RAM Vitalization, HyperBoost, etc. — it's unclear exactly what effect this will have on the overall experience. In fact, some of these, including HyperBoost and HyperTouch, already exist on devices.

After all, it's not like current OnePlus devices are particularly slow. The OnePlus 11 made for an excellent daily driver when I reviewed it earlier this year, complete with excellent battery life across the board. The company seems to be targeting the Trinity Engine for gamers or other power-users above all else.

Unclear in all of this, of course, is what devices will see OxygenOS 14 first. Presumably, it's arriving in an update to the OnePlus 11, though whether it'll roll out right on September 25th to all users remains to be seen. OnePlus usually puts its devices through beta testing, though there's no mention of an early access program today. We're also waiting to see the company's first foldable, which was delayed earlier this summer. It's possible that device could launch with OxygenOS 14 out of the box, but only time will tell.