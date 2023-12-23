OnePlus Open Best overall The OnePlus Open features impressive specs with flagship-quality performance, a lightweight build, and bright displays. It also has the best battery life of any foldable on the market in the US. It compares well with the OnePlus 11, with similar internals, but sports the added benefit of a larger internal display. Pros It folds Gorgeous displays Outstanding battery life Cons Less durable Spotty software Expensive $1700 at Amazon

If you’re a fan of OnePlus phones, the company gave you a lot to be excited about in 2023. The OnePlus 11 returned to its roots, giving users flagship power and specs for a lower price. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Open instantly provided a much-needed challenge to Samsung’s foldable phone dominance, with creature comforts such as a wider outer display and anti-glare layer.

Even though both are excellent devices, you’ll have to consider a few key differences before deciding which is right for you.

Price, specs & availability

The OnePlus Open is available starting at $1,699, with frequent sales and trade-in deals bringing that price below $1,500. It’s offered in one configuration: 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage, and OnePlus sells the Open in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colorways.

The OnePlus 11 is also available starting at $699, but sales often dip that price to around $600. It’s sold in Titan Black and Eternal Green colorways. OnePlus offers the phone in two RAM and storage configurations: an 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage option and a 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.



OnePlus Open OnePlus 11 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB 8GB, 16GB Storage 512GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,805mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.2 Oxygen OS 13, Android 13 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 (cover screen); 20MP f/2.2 (inner display) 16MP f/2.4 Rear camera 48 MP, f/1.7 primary with OIS; 64 MP, f/2.6 3x telephoto with OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ ultrawide 50MP f/1.8 primary, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide (115˚), 32MP f/2.0 telephoto with 2x optical zoom Colors Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black Titan Black, Emerald Green Display type LTPO3 OLED, 120Hz (cover & main displays) LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Weight 239g (Green) / 245g (Black) 205g Charge speed 67W USB-C wired 80W (US), 100W (international) IP Rating IPX4 IP64 Price $1,700 From $700 Stylus No No Display dimensions 6.31" cover, 7.82" primary 6.7" Display resolution 2484 x 1116 cover, 2440 x 2268 primary 1440 x 3216 Charge options Wired Wired

Design

While the price difference is a significant factor, the main distinction between the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 11 remains the form factor. Buying a foldable might be unsettling if you’ve used slab phones for the better part of 15 years.

OnePlus did an excellent job building the Open, using an aluminum frame, and developing a solid-feeling hinge. While foldables are not as sturdy as their slab counterparts, devices have come a long way since the delicate, first-generation Galaxy Folds.

The Open is IPX4 splash-resistant, meaning it can withstand being out in the rain and getting a few drops on the display. It’s not dust or particle resistant, so days at the beach still aren’t a good idea. All told, it’s not a device you have to worry about constantly, and it will hold up to a knock or two — just don’t make a habit of dropping a $1,700 phone.

If you’re less adventurous, the OnePlus 11 features build quality that will give you confidence. It sports a solid aluminum frame, giving a great feel in hand. The OnePlus 11 also uses Gorilla Glass Victus to protect its display, making it more resistant to shattering on drops. In addition, the OnePlus 11 is IP64-rated, allowing it to stand up better against dust and particles than the Open, making it the safer choice for the faint of heart.

Display

As you’d expect, the OnePlus Open has a distinct advantage with screen real estate. It features a 6.31-inch outer display, opening up to a 7.82-inch inner panel. Both are absolutely gorgeous, with vibrant colors and excellent brightness. The inner and outer panels are LTPO3, allowing the display to refresh as low as 1Hz, saving on battery life.

The anti-glare layer is an added feature on the OnePlus Open, not seen on other foldables in the US. While fingerprints and smudges are still an issue, the anti-glare film reduces the amount of reflections, making daylight viewing easier. It makes a bigger difference than you’d think, and it’s a feature that hopefully makes it to other devices in the future.

Not to be outdone, the OnePlus 11 also features a gorgeous LTPO3 panel refreshing at 120Hz. It’s a 6.7-inch QHD display with outstanding color and deep contrast. OnePlus displays have been excellent for years, and the OnePlus 11 continues that trend. It’s great for watching content and streaming your favorite shows. Gaming also looks amazing, with colors popping off the display. It’s one of the best panels you can get at the price point, and a definite advantage over other flagships.

Software

Even though the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 11 are both running versions of OxygenOS, there are key differences.

Because of the form factor, OnePlus needed a way to multitask on the Open, allowing users to take full advantage of the larger inner display. Open Canvas is a fantastic solution, giving you the option to swap between three apps seamlessly while maintaining a respectable aspect ratio. Unlike multitasking on other foldables, the OnePlus Open gives apps more space, allowing you to glean information from a webpage and add it to an email without cramping your fingers.

It’s still running OxygenOS 13.2, but OxygenOS 14 is expected on the Open within a few months.

OxygenOS 14 started rolling out in November for OnePlus 11 devices, with the upgrade bringing smoother animations and more ColorOS integrations. The company aims to smooth out the growing pains experienced with the last two versions of OxygenOS, hoping version 14 will bring the performance people expect from the brand.

If you’re a OnePlus fan, you’re used to OxygenOS. It takes a bit of getting used to compared to stock Android, but it does feature a clean notification shade and in-depth customizations.

Both the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Open will get four major upgrades of Android and five years of security updates.

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 11 are identical, with both devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It’s a powerful SoC, with more than enough horsepower for daily tasks and excellent gaming performance at high frame rates.

The 8 Gen 2 runs cooler than previous Snapdragon chips, making it a more power-efficient processor. Unlike other areas, it’s tough to tell the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 11 apart based on purely raw performance, as both are more than capable.

Battery life

With the more efficient Snapdragon comes better battery life, as the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 11 can achieve up to 8 hours of screen-on time. Even though we’ve seen numbers like that before from slab devices, it’s the first time a foldable in the US has met that mark. Regardless of your chosen device, you’ll see your battery extend through your day and into the evening.

When it’s time to recharge, the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 11 offer SuperVooc charging, with the Open topping out at 67W and the OnePlus 11 at 80W. Even though neither offers wireless charging, the wired charging speeds are impressive enough to compensate — you’ll plug in your phone and watch the battery percentages tick up immediately. OnePlus claims the Open can recharge fully in just 42 minutes, which holds up in testing.

Camera

The OnePlus Open features three rear cameras: a 48MP main shooter, a 64MP 3x optical telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide. The 3x optical lens is interesting, as OnePlus claims up to 6x “lossless in-sensor zoom.” Images up to 6x are sharp, and you can digitally zoom up to 120x — but you’ll need a tripod to keep the viewfinder steady.

Unlike Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, the OnePlus Open doesn’t heavily process its images. Over-sharpening is not an issue on the Open, with images almost appearing soft. It’s a more natural look, and if you’re fine with needing a few tries to capture the perfect snap, it’s worth trying out. A 32MP camera handles selfies on the outer display. OnePlus also includes a 20MP front-facing camera for video calls when the device is folded open.

Similarly, the OnePlus 11 doesn’t over-sharpen images. Both devices take advantage of OnePlus’ relationship with Hasselblad, lending to the more natural look of the photos.

Like the OnePlus Open, the 11 sports a triple camera setup: a 50MP main shooter, a 32MP 2x optical telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide. It will produce a good image in ideal lighting, but night images can appear soft. A single 16MP sensor handles selfies on the OnePlus 11. Even though it’s a slight advantage, the OnePlus Open features a better camera system.

Which is right for you?

It might not be what you’re used to, but the OnePlus Open is worth picking up. It’s a breath of fresh air, with features we’ve asked for on foldables for years. Between the multitasking, the fantastic build quality, and gorgeous displays, the OnePlus Open has much to offer if you love phones.

If you’re just not ready for the brave new world, the OnePlus 11 packs quite a punch for the asking price. It sports plenty of raw power with a gorgeous display. It’s hard to beat this kind of value for under $700.