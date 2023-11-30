OnePlus Open Most well-rounded foldable OnePlus' first foldable is powered by the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, complemented by 16GB of RAM. It sports a light and thin design, weighing only 239g. In addition, the Open's internal display is covered by an anti-glare layer, which aids with outdoor visibility. Open Canvas allows users to multitask fluidly with three apps, a distinct advantage over the Google Pixel Fold. Pros Bright display Anti-glare layer Fantastic multitasking Cons No wireless charge Camera still suspect OxygenOS still has issues $1700 at Amazon

Google Pixel Fold Best for Pixel Fans Google's first foldable effort results in a solid device with a fantastic outer display, making it ideal for users who don't want to open their folds all day. It's powered by the Tensor G2, which has been improved with updates despite early struggles. Its aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus construction give it a premium feel in the hand. Pros Great for landscape view Perfectly usable outer display Good cameras Cons Questionable battery life Slow charging $1799 at Amazon



The OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold provide much-needed competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the United States. While the OnePlus Open gives users a similar experience to the Fold 5, the Pixel Fold’s landscape-dominant orientation differs from what we are used to. With that in mind, let’s discuss which device is ideal for you.

Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus Open is available through OnePlus and Best Buy for $1,699, with frequent sales and trade-in bonuses slashing the price to $1,499. It’s offered in one configuration: 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. You can choose between two colors: Emerald Dusk, with a frosted glass back, or Voyager Black, which features a vegan leather backing.

The Google Pixel Fold is sold through Google, Amazon, and Best Buy starting at $1,799, with current discounts discounts bringing the price down to $1,399. You’ll get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the base price, but a 512GB model can be had for an additional $120. Colorswise, Google offers the Pixel Fold in Porcelain and Obsidian.



OnePlus Open Google Pixel Fold SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 512GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,805mAh 4821mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.2 Android 13 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 (cover screen); 20MP f/2.2 (inner display) 8MP f/2.0 (84° FOV) inner selfie camera, 9.5MP f/2.2 (84° FOV) outer selfie camera Rear camera 48 MP, f/1.7 primary with OIS; 64 MP, f/2.6 3x telephoto with OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ ultrawide 48MP f/1.7 main, 10.8MP f/3.1 5x optical camera, 10.8MP f/2.2 121.1° FOV ultrawide Connectivity NFC NFC, UWB Dimensions 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7mm folded; 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8mm unfolded 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm folded, 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm unfolded Colors Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black Obsidian, Porcelain Display type LTPO3 OLED, 120Hz (cover & main displays) OLED, 120Hz Weight 239g (Green) / 245g (Black) 283g Charge speed 67W USB-C wired 30W wired, 20W wirelsss IP Rating IPX4 IPX8 Stylus No No Display dimensions 6.31" cover, 7.82" primary 5.8" cover, 7.6" primary Display resolution 2484 x 1116 cover, 2440 x 2268 primary 2092x1080 cover, 2208x1840 primary Charge options Wired USB-C wired, Qi wireless Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G 5G (inc mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2

Design

You’ll notice the differences in design philosophies between the two phones at first glance. The OnePlus Open features a style and external display ratio similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while the Pixel Fold emphasizes outer screen usage and a landscape-oriented internal display. It’s important not to consider the OnePlus Open as a first-generation device. Despite being OnePlus’ first foldable offering, it takes heavy influence from the Find N3 sold overseas by Oppo, a sister company of OnePlus.

Form factors and IP ratings

The Open has Ceramic Guard glass and an aluminum frame, giving the device a premium feel. It’s also thin, at only 11.8mm thick while folded. It’s light as well, at a mere 239g — 54g lighter than the Pixel Fold. OnePlus nailed the form factor of the Open, as the device is a joy to use compared to heavier foldables. Even though it’s not fully dust and water-resistant, the Open is IPX4-rated for light splashes, so taking your Open out in the rain should be fine.

Even though the external display on the Pixel Fold is smaller at 5.8 inches, its aspect ratio is 17.4:9, allowing for a full app experience on the outer display. It’s a selling point of the Fold, with most users spending the majority of their time using the external display. Unlike the Open, the Pixel Fold uses Gorilla Glass Victus on its front and back to protect the device. It’s also IPX8-rated, giving it more water resistance than the Open. It is constructed with an aluminum frame, matching the construction of the Open. If you’re someone who doesn’t want to open a foldable all day to use apps on a larger screen, the Pixel Fold is worth a look.

Displays

The varied sizes of the external displays also lead to differences on the inside. The OnePlus Open unfolds to reveal a gorgeous 7.82-inch LTPO3 AMOLED display refreshing at 120Hz with a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. It’s a great 2K panel with bright colors and deep contrast. OnePlus added an anti-glare layer, helping with outdoor visibility. Smudges and fingerprints are always issues on foldable displays, but viewing is much easier without the glare. The external display is a 6.31-inch OLED panel with the same refresh rate and brightness. It’s slightly less detailed at just over 1080p, but it’s still an excellent viewing experience.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Fold’s internal display is 7.6 inches, with a landscape-heavy orientation. If you want to use your phone primarily for spreadsheets or websites, the Pixel Fold’s main display will be your desired experience. As for its specs, it is a 2K display refreshing at 120Hz with a peak brightness of 1,450 nits — noticeably dimmer than the OnePlus Open. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feature an anti-glare layer, further compounding visibility outdoors. It’s practically a mirror, with the display coating showing heavy reflections at all angles. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, using the Pixel Fold won’t be a pleasant experience.

Software

The OnePlus Open runs Android 13 with the company's OxygenOS 13 skin. While modern OxygenOS has its problems, OnePlus nailed multitasking on the Open. Open Canvas allows users to seamlessly switch between three apps, with each app afforded a proper aspect ratio. (It’s a fantastic way to glean information from a webpage or application while typing an email without your thumbs feeling cramped.) OnePlus also gives users the ability to save frequently used app trios, allowing for rapid call-up of your favorite combinations.

While you’ll have to live with the various quirks and stutters of OxygenOS, the trade-off might be worth it to experience multitasking on a foldable the way it was meant to be. In addition, the OnePlus Open is slated for five years of security updates.

Less multitasking, but the software experience excels with Google

Unfortunately, Google hasn’t given users the same multitasking experience as OnePlus or even Samsung. While it's expected in a future feature drop, the Pixel Fold cannot save app pairs, a feature available on Samsung devices since 2017. Although it’s capable of side-by-side multitasking, it’s not an intuitive experience. App stretching, a sore point for many Pixel Fold owners, is expected to be available soon, with beta program members currently given access to the feature. It works well, with Google allowing users to stretch any app to full screen or three-quarters of the display if preferred.

Even though multitasking isn’t up to par, the Android 14 software experience is smooth, with few glitches. Material You — Google’s UX aesthetic — looks great on the Pixel Fold, and all the Google AI extras you’ve come to love are also here. Fan favorites like Now Playing and Magic Eraser have become mainstays, spoiling Pixel users with creature comforts not offered by other manufacturers. The company promises the Pixel Fold will receive at least five years of software support from the time of release.

Performance

The OnePlus Open is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It’s all the performance you can currently ask for, able to handle daily tasks and intensive gaming easily. Multitasking is silky smooth on the Open, with no slowdown or lag when switching between multiple apps. It’s the type of performance you’d expect at this price point, and it’s hard to argue with the results.

Even though it doesn’t benchmark well against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Tensor G2 powering the Google Pixel Fold is no slouch. It’s also come into its own with recent updates. On launch, people were complaining about overheating on even basic tasks. While not completely gone, updates have optimized the Tensor G2, providing a cooler user experience.

A note for gamers

If gaming is your primary focus, you’d be better off with the OnePlus Open, as the Pixel Fold struggles with frame-rate-intensive gaming over extended periods. Otherwise, you won’t be disappointed by the power of the Pixel Fold. It will handle daily tasks without a hitch, and more demanding Android apps will enjoy the device’s 12GB of RAM.

Battery life and charging

With the power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, the OnePlus Open can achieve almost 8 hours of screen time, a massive number for foldables in the US. In addition, the Open features 67W wired charging, allowing users to get a full battery in around 40 minutes. SuperVooc charging speeds have always been an advantage for OnePlus, and it’s good to see the company include them on the Open.

Unfortunately, the Pixel Fold suffered with battery life on release, barely maintaining five hours of screen time. Even though updates have improved the phone, with the Android 14 release bringing battery life to over 6 hours, it’s still well short of the OnePlus foldable. The Pixel Fold recharges at 30W, with a full charge taking just over 90 minutes. If you’re looking for an advantage, the Pixel Fold features wireless charging, which the Open lacks.

Cameras

Even with OnePlus’ Hasselblad camera integration, the Open still lags behind the Pixel Fold. Photos are sharp but lack the pop and computational magic of images from the Fold. It almost seems like the sensors struggle to pull in enough light, as images are often dim. Altogether, the Open sports five cameras: a 48MP main shooter, 64MP 3x optical telephoto, 48MP ultrawide, a 20MP selfie camera when unfolded, and a 32MP sensor on the cover display. Selfies look good, with a decent portrait effect. With 48MP for both the main sensor and ultrawide, photos on the OnePlus Open don’t suffer from the downgrade in quality seen on other devices.

As you’d expect, the cameras on the Pixel Fold are excellent, with good color and contrast. The 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens produces fantastic results, and the 10.8MP ultrawide is perfect for capturing more of a scene. Google’s computational prowess remains on display, producing stellar images year after year. Undoubtedly, the Pixel Fold currently features the best cameras on a foldable in the US.

Which is right for you?

Despite the Pixel Fold’s obvious camera advantage, the OnePlus Open provides the best overall experience. It bests the Fold with performance, and its internal display is more enjoyable. The choice becomes apparent when considering the benefits of multitasking on the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus Open Editor's choice Most well-rounded foldable OnePlus' first foldable is powered by the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, complemented by 16GB of RAM. It sports a light and thin design, weighing only 239g. In addition, the Open's internal display is covered by an anti-glare layer, aiding with outdoor visibility. Open Canvas allows users to multitask fluidly with three apps, a distinct advantage over the Google Pixel Fold. $1700 at Amazon $1700 at Best Buy $1700 at OnePlus

If you’re a Pixel phone fan, the Fold has much to offer. Google has done an excellent job optimizing the Fold over its first few months, and the landscape-dominant main display can be an advantage for the right user.