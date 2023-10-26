While the OnePlus Open may have a thoughtful symbolism behind its name, the handset indeed opens the door for the company to join the growing club of super-premium foldable makers that not even Apple is a part of. Even though this is OnePlus’ first attempt at a foldable, the product itself doesn’t feel like it — it is considerably more mature and polished than many other handsets with a similar form factor. Oppo’s backing is certainly a strong factor here, but at the end of the day, the OnePlus Open is what most of the world will get and that’s how it’s going to be perceived.

Leaving aside the OnePlus-Oppo relationship, the Open manages to impress on its own, making for a marked improvement over Galaxy foldables and Samsung’s complacency with them. And one of the many places it stood out was just how durable the OnePlus Open turned out to be as it survived a hard fall, reaffirming the fact that foldable design isn’t as frail as it used to be in its earliest days.

During my colleague Will Sattelberg's review period, his Open slipped off a patio table and slammed onto concrete. For a phone that has a glass back and two displays — one of which folds in half — you would expect major damage severely affecting those fragile screens and the brittle glass. Damange like this is common among regular glass sandwiches and cost a bomb to repair, something that goes double for foldables. To our surprise, the OnePlus foldable got away with just a scuff on its metal frame. If you look closely at the image above, that deep scuff gives you a fair idea of how harsh the drop was, but the phone still survived with nothing more than a cosmetic blemish — no damage to either display.

Ahead of the phone’s launch, Michael Fisher — perhaps better known as Mr. Mobile — went to the OnePlus stress test factory in China, where he got a first-hand experience of all the gruesome torture trialsthe OnePlus Open undergoes to prepare itself for real-world abuse. It must survive endless bends, drops, and knocks, including one reminding us of a rock tumbler, before it reaches your hands — there’s even a “butt test” to consider for bends when you put the phone in your back pocket. On a recent episode of the Android Police podcast, Fisher recounted his experience at the test facility and emphasized that the tests were hard to even watch in person.

OnePlus further told us that the Open is tested to last for up to a million test folds, which is four times that of its rivals. To protect the cover display, OnePlus has used something called Ceramic Guard, touted to offer better protection than the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus while the inner screen uses the industry standard ultra-thin glass with a TPU layer on top of it.

If anything, our drop test — as inadvertent as it was — confirms that these internal checks are indeed paying off in real-world cases, where accidents like phones slipping out of hands or pockets do happen. But these silly mishaps shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg on top of the big bucks you’ve already spent on the phone. Thankfully, it looks like the OnePlus Open isn’t any more fragile than your regular smartphones (with the exception of the inner display), which is currently the most we can expect from this new-age form factor that’s still evolving.

A few years ago, when the foldable tech was new, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series developed quite a few issues. Dust hindered the hinge’s movement or damaged the display, the plastic layer of the inner screen would come off from the center, and they were easier to break from the middle. These problems reached a point where Samsung had to ask people to use more care while handling their new foldables, while extending additional repairs to customers. We are now well past those early teething issues, and the foldable phone design has improved enough for these phones to get through everyday use and then some.

Much of the credit goes to the hinge design, which is perhaps the most intricate and crucial part of a foldable handset that keeps the device from folding the other way, which could be catastrophic for the inner panel. It can ward off dust particles (though the hinge still isn’t dust resistant), while the OnePlus Open’s hinge has drainage holes for water to seep out more quickly. In fact, OnePlus was able to significantly reduce the number of parts from the hinge without compromising on its function, thereby making it much lighter in the hand. While using the Open for the first time when folded, I didn’t even realize I was using a foldable that could plop open into a massive almost 8-inch tablet-esque display.

That’s not to say the OnePlus Open is indestructible. Despite recent advancements, the flexible OLED panel used on the inside remains the frailest part of a foldable phone. The plastic film covering it can start showing visible marks even if you poke it slightly hard with your fingernail, so you’ve got to be careful with it still. Besides that, the glass panels on the Open can shatter on impact and the metal casing can develop scuffs and scratches over time, making it important for you to invest in a sturdy case for the OnePlus Open, just like any other phone. Furthermore, the Open is only rated at IPX4 (versus Galaxy Z Fold 5’s IPX8), which means it isn't dust resistance but can survive water splashes — so using it by the pool or at the beach is a no-go.

Having said that, the OnePlus Open is that one phone that will push the competition (looking at you, Samsung) to step up the game in a few key areas. Its new hinge design allows the inner display to (almost) get rid of its visible creese, which puts the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to shame. The cover display isn’t oddly lanky and remains usable like a normal phone. The Open does lack wireless charging, which is a bummer for such an expensive phone, but wired charging and its good battery life more than make up for it.

But the star of the show has to be the multitasking tools included in the OnePlus Open. The open canvas approach, which lets you add apps to tiles that you can even move outside the visible display area, is by far the most intuitive way of using a foldable (or even a tablet). OnePlus has optimized OxygenOS to make the best use of the extra space on the inner display, and honestly, Samsung and Google should be taking notes from OnePlus.

Left to right: Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, Galaxy Z Fold 5

The OnePlus Open has a few shortcomings, but its perks greatly outweigh any minor limitations. It is the kind of foldable package that feels more complete than any other handset in the category, ticking all the right boxes. If the questionable durability of foldables has been the only thing keeping you from pulling the trigger so far, there hasn’t been a better time than now to get yourself a shiny, top-end folding phone. The OnePlus Open comes out as one of the more able contenders — as long as its eye-watering price tag isn’t a hold-up.

(Will Sattelberg contributed to this article with his clumsiness.)