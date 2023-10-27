Summary The OnePlus Open impressed with its design, performance, cameras, and price, giving competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Surprisingly, the OnePlus Open has stylus support, even better than Samsung's implementation, working on both inner and outer screens.

To enjoy stylus support on the OnePlus Open, users will need to find a way to get their hands on the Oppo Pen, as it is not sold internationally.

The OnePlus Open impressed us with its design, impressive performance, great cameras, and an attractive price tag. Despite being the company's first foldable, the Open gives the best foldable phones a run for their money, especially the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Korean giant's foldable has a few advantages over the Open, including S Pen support, IP68 certification, and wireless charging. Turns out, the OnePlus Open also features stylus support, and its implementation is even better than that of Samsung.

During the OnePlus Open launch earlier this month, the BBK-owned firm did not mention anything about stylus support, leading everyone to believe the foldable missed out on the feature. Considering the majority of other folding phones also lack stylus support, this was not surprising.

However, many early OnePlus Open users noticed a Stylus option in the Settings menu. If you thought this was just OnePlus being sloppy with its software, that's not the case. As confirmed by Redditor u/Rashed341, the OnePlus Open indeed has stylus support, as he could get his Oppo Pen accessory to work with it. Even more impressive is that the stylus works on both inner and outer screens.

The accessory launched alongside the Oppo Find N2 in 2022 and is listed as being compatible with the Find N3. And since the Find N3 and OnePlus Open are the same devices sold under different branding, the stylus also works on the Open.

OnePlus Open's stylus support is even better than Samsung's implementation on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as you are limited to using the S Pen on the inner folding screen on the latter. You will most likely want to use the stylus on the bigger folding screen, but the missing stylus support on the cover screen can be annoying in some cases.

As Android guru Mishaal Rahman notes in his post on X, the OnePlus Stylo from the OnePlus Pad does not work with the Open as it does not have a pairing button. If the stylus could be paired with the phone, it would most likely work.

Bizarrely, even Oppo did not talk about stylus support on the Find N3 during its launch event. The company's product director mentioned in an interview (via Android Authority) that Oppo skipped talking about stylus support on-stage due to time constraints.

If you have been wanting a foldable with proper stylus support, the OnePlus Open is a worthy option to consider. It's just that you will have to find a way to get your hands on the Oppo Pen, as it is not sold internationally.