Summary OnePlus is set to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, on October 19, according to a leak from tipster Max Jambor.

The launch date puts OnePlus in direct competition with Samsung and Google, as the phone positioned against the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes out two weeks after the release of the Google Pixel 8.

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Open will have a book-style design, with a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED folding display, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 256GB storage, and 4,800mAh battery.

The foldable window is swinging wide with users craving a move to the Flip side, as Samsung puts it. With demand remaining buoyant, it seems like every tech company is rising to the occasion to make a name. We may have thought we had seen it all, but younger companies like OnePlus are showing us more. The company is making bold steps with its upcoming foldable, and while manufacturers do their best to keep things undercover until their official launch dates, there always seems to be an information loophole.

By now, we’ve sat at the edge for long enough, waiting for OnePlus’s first-ever foldable, the OnePlus Open. Just recently, right after OnePlus announced that its first foldable was coming “soon,” rumors leaked that it was facing some delays. That was followed by a period of radio silence, but tipster Max Jambor just dropped a tweet hinting that the wait could be coming to an end. Jambor, in a markedly confident tone, gave the exact date of the launch. “The very first foldable smartphone from @OnePlus is launching October 19th!” said the tipster on X (formerly Twitter).

This timing could make the Open's already-stiff competition even stiffer. OnePlus seems set on positioning its premium foldable directly against Samsung's, taking a jab at Galaxy Z Fold 5 in early marketing materials. If Jambor’s leak proves true, OnePlus’s choice for the launch date will mean even more competition, as it would only be two weeks after Google’s Pixel 8’s release. But with as quickly as things move in the smartphone space, that should still be ample time to flush all the Pixel euphoria and make the market green again.

As the smartphone maker approaches the said date of the foldable groundbreaking ceremony, folks can’t wait to confirm all the rumors they’ve grappled with. OnePlus has been mostly silent about its new venture’s specs, however, recent rumors have been enriching our imaginations about what the new book-style foldable could look like. The device should be quite sleek with flat edges and with a leather back. The phone could have a regular 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED folding display, a huge circular camera cutout, and an alert slider.

The book-style device could also come with a 6.3-inch front screen, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Leaks add that OnePlus’s new foldable could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and go big on storage. Users may have fewer worries about internal space, as the device could store as much as 256GB of data with 16GB RAM. The Open foldable could also support 67W charging and feature a 4,800mAh battery.

Being a BBK-owned company, OnePlus could borrow some of the interesting features and inventions from sister brand Oppo’s foldable, the Find N2. The ambitious company may have taken the extra time before its launch to ensure that no stone is left unturned.