If you’re in the market for a foldable phone today, there is a good chance that you’ll end up getting a Samsung phone — the manufacturer makes most of our favorite foldable phones, after all. However, OnePlus wants to tip the scale in its favor with its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, which gets the better of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold in more ways than one. While its physical enhancements are part of the story, the OnePlus Open quite literally teaches other foldable phones how multitasking should look on that big inner screen.

Modern flip phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr have a unique character and use case, but their bigger siblings that unfold into a tablet-esque device are the ones actually made for multitasking. On such foldables, apps can be tuned to make better use of the extra horizontal display area with a desktop-like multi-pane view. But since these (almost) square inner displays are essentially two normal smartphone screens put side by side, you can use them to open two apps on the same screen without either one of them looking cramped.

The newly launched Google Pixel Fold is a rather broad handset, and that works in its favor. Its multitasking approach is fairly minimal as it supports only two apps side by side, but because of its width, the apps have quite a bit of space to look and function as they usually do. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold’s inner (and its outer) display is skinnier, making the apps look tight unless you hold the phone in a different orientation. Samsung makes up for that by letting you arrange up to three tiled apps on the screen besides a fourth floating window. Even if you are able to use all four apps at once, this is a wild arrangement that looks quite dense with some discomforting information overflow.

OnePlus offers the perfect middle ground

Between these two extremes, OnePlus has found a nice middle ground to let you open multiple apps simultaneously without the phone feeling overcrowded. Synonymous with the phone’s name, the OnePlus foldable uses something called Open Canvas that reimagines what foldable multitasking should look like. Instead of treating the display area as a limited space, apps on the OnePlus Open can go beyond the visible area, which is a groundbreaking approach for large-screen devices — both foldables and tablets alike.

The result? You can open four apps on the screen, but the layout doesn’t feel in your face and is actually inviting to use. And there are a bunch of ways for you to play with the arrangement. For starters, you can have three apps open in three columns of the same width as the phone’s outer screen, ensuring the apps remain usable (shown in the first screenshot below). Two of these apps always remain visible on the screen, while the third one slides out of your view and can be brought back to focus with a single tap.

But that’s not even the most compelling part. Tapping on the bar on top of these apps opens a small overflow menu. From there you can expand the selected app to a larger, almost full-screen view along with the other two apps open in columns (as in the second screenshot below). This is an incredible way to give you more flexibility while interacting with several apps open at once. Furthermore, you can choose to similarly expand all three of these apps and quickly switch between them without compromising their large-screen view.

OnePlus also offers a floating window mode that lets you have another app open on top of everything else — and it works with any of the layouts I mentioned earlier. This floating app often comes in handy for small tools like calculators, when you need to pick up information from other apps open underneath.

Close

Then there is the usual way to drag and drop stuff between apps open side by side. The dock on the OnePlus Open contains a small folder filled with your recent files. You can use it to drag and drop your last photo or screenshot to apps like Gmail or any other app that supports file dropping. Plus, there is a shortcut to the app drawer to open any supported app on your phone in the multi-window mode. All this makes it an entirely different — and exciting — experience the moment you unfold the OnePlus Open to its main screen. The handset lives up to its Open moniker not because of its foldable design but due to the immense big-screen multitasking possibilities its outstanding software opens up.

All this makes it an entirely different — and exciting — experience the moment you unfold the OnePlus Open to its main screen.

Open Canvas has spoiled me so much that I missed it on a OnePlus tablet I’ve been testing. It would be fantastic if the company could bring these features to its tablets as well, where they would prove even more useful on massive 11-inch displays. OnePlus recently confirmed that it is indeed working on porting the Open Canvas features to its tablets, and I can’t wait to try them on the OnePlus Pad.

It is a commendable feat considering this is OnePlus’ first foldable phone, even though it had Oppo's help in developing the Open. The Open Canvas is by far the most exciting feature of the OnePlus Open — so much so that we won’t object if Samsung and Google copied OnePlus’ homework.

The OnePlus Open is a great foldable all around

These software tricks may be the highlight of the OnePlus Open, but the hardware isn’t lacking in any way either, barring wireless charging. The phone comes with OnePlus’ best camera system to date — portrait shots from the Open look pleasing, while that new 3x telephoto camera is quite fun to use. Besides that, the inner flexible display has a nearly invisible crease, and you won’t even feel it much even if you slide your finger over it. You also only have to unfold the handset when you need that bigger display, say for media consumption. Its outer screen has just the right aspect ratio, as you’d expect from your regular smartphone, making it much more usable than the Galaxy Z Fold series.

The OnePlus Open sets the standard for other foldable phones, and I hope Samsung and Google are taking notes.

With the Open, OnePlus has got a winner on its hands. While it is one thing to get the hardware right for its first foldable, it’s a whole different feat what you do with it, and OnePlus didn’t disappoint. In fact, it surprised me with an impressive set of software tricks it has up its sleeve. The OnePlus Open sets the standard for other foldable phones, and I hope Samsung and Google are taking notes.