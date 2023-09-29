Summary The upcoming OnePlus Open smartphone may be released in October, as rumored, which explains why it was seen with Indian actress Anushka Sharma in late September.

OnePlus may have purposely leaked the phone by instructing Sharma to show it off, resulting in an awkward pose that revealed both its external body and internal screen.

The leak generated buzz and anticipation for the phone's official unveiling, contributing to the competition in the folding phone market. Still, OnePlus can come up with better marketing strategies.

It felt like a ridiculously long time since we last heard any news about the upcoming OnePlus Open smartphone, but then we reported on a rumor last week that said it was going to release in October. Before then, we last heard it was facing a delay after potentially releasing imminently in late July. OnePlus teased it on X during the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch event that same month. If the October release rumor is true, then it makes sense why Indian actress Anushka Sharma was spotted with the foldable in late September.

There’s no denying that, sometimes, companies drip feed little bits of info surrounding their products to certain leakers to build up some marketing buzz before release. What we and most of the tech world assume OnePlus did in this potential marketing stunt was provide the Open to Sharma, instructing her to show it off to the paparazzi following her. This led to a very awkward pose, holding the phone in a way that showcases not only its external body but its internal screen.

Regardless of the awkwardness of the situation, we now know that the phone exists in more than just digital renders. SlashLeaks compiled a collection of multiple videos and photos of that weird moment, giving us a clear look at what we assume is a 6.3-inch OLED cover screen and a 7.8-inch OLED internal screen. We also get a great look at the camera array on the back side of the phone, enclosed by a raised circular part of the shell. We really wish Sharma would’ve randomly said she was a big fan of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as well to confirm what we’ve heard about the phone’s processor.

The staged (probably) leak gets us looking forward to its official unveiling, whenever it does happen. Multiple brands are starting to take on Samsung in the folding phone space, and competition is better for everyone. While that may come with first generation phones struggling to find their footing early on, a la the Google Pixel Fold, it’ll cause companies to focus on innovation and cheaper direct-to-consumer prices going forward.

While we don’t know it was actually a ploy by OnePlus, it isn’t the wildest way companies have tried to sell their products to the public. T-Mobile handed out Reese’s Cups during Halloween 2021 to promote its 5G plans. Nvidia created a crop circle in the style of a Tegra K1 chip to showcase its ”unearthly technology" way back in 2014. If this is a competition for the best and craziest marketing strategy, then OnePlus surely can come up with better ideas than this.