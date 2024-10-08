OnePlus Open $1200 $1700 Save $500 Despite being OnePlus' first foldable, the OnePlus Open stands out with its great design, excellent specs, and great cameras. All of this stands true even almost a year after the foldable's release, as it gives other newer devices a run for their money, especially at its discounted Peime Big Deal Days price. $1200 at Amazon

The OnePlus Open was our favorite foldable of 2023. A year later, the story remains the same despite the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's launch and other impressively thin foldable. The OnePlus Open might not be among the fastest or slimmest folding phones, but it is still among the best. If you don't mind buying an almost-year-old foldable, the OnePlus Open is an easy pick. It is an even better choice this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, as OnePlus' flagship foldable has dropped to its all-time low price of $1,200. That's a whopping $500 off its usual price.

For $1,200, the OnePlus Open gets several things right, including a bright screen, a great and comfortable design, and fantastic cameras. If you want to buy your first foldable, the OnePlus Open is a great choice, especially at its discounted price.

Why the OnePlus Open is the foldable to buy this Prime Big Deal Days

Despite nearing its launch anniversary, the OnePlus Open can hold its own against its newer competitors, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is as light as the Z Fold 6 at 239 gms while being thinner than it. The foldable is also 18g lighter than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

While not the largest, the front houses a roomy 7.82-inch foldable OLED with a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. As AP's Phones Editor Will Sattelberg noted in his OnePlus Open review, though, the high brightness mode tops out at 1,400 nits, which is the value that matters. This is still plenty bright. More importantly, the screen has an anti-reflective coating, which helps cut down on reflections.

Internally, the foldable sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip aided by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. But that does not matter, as the OnePlus Open still performs great in daily use, with no signs of any slowdowns or lag. Plus, OnePlus' multitasking system on the Open is easily the best, letting you run up to three or four apps simultaneously.

With a 4,805mAh cell, the OnePlus Open delivers impressive battery life, easily lasting a day of use. And topping up the foldable is also a breeze, with 67W fast charging support. The only bummer is the lack of wireless charging but the fast wired charging speeds make up for it.

Given everything the OnePlus Open offers, it is a steal deal for $1,100. The OnePlus Open 2 is still a few months away, so you won't even have to deal with buyer's remorse anytime soon.