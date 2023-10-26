Source: OnePlus OnePlus Open Minimum $200 off with any trade-in The new OnePlus Open features a thin and lightweight design, a great camera, and excellent battery life and performance. It has everything you'd expect in a 2023 foldable, including the high price tag. Fortunately OnePlus is offering some enhanced trade-in credits to make the new handset more affordable. $1700 at OnePlus

For years Samsung produced foldable smartphones with little to no competition in North America, but fortunately for consumers that's no longer the case. This year has seen the US-debut of multiple notable foldables, including the Google Pixel Fold and the new OnePlus Open. The latter is particularly intriguing as it's thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and sports a front display that would give many traditional phones a run for their money. OnePlus also happens to be offering some insane trade-in deals right now, meaning if you have an old phone you don't mind getting rid of, you could save hundreds on OnePlus' new folding handset.

For a limited time, OnePlus is offering a minimum $200 trade-in credit for any phone, in any condition, as well as boosted trade-in values. For example, Apple owners can expect up to $1,000 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, $790 for the iPhone 14 Pro, and $700 for the 13 Pro and Pro Max. On the Samsung side we have $700 for the S23 Ultra, $600 for the Z Fold 4, and $500 for the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 3. OnePlus trade-in values are also being enhanced right now, topping out at $610 for the OnePlus 11, but if you have a newer Motorola or Google phone it may be worth checking elsewhere. All non-minimum trade-in offers are based on the model and condition of the phone, and the credits are applied instantly to your order.

Why the OnePlus Open should be your next smartphone

In our review of the new OnePlus handset, we wrote that if you can live with the quirks of OxygenOS, the Open is likely to stand as the foldable to buy for the foreseeable future. That may sound extreme, considering how dominate Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line has been over the past few years, but the Open really is just that good. As aforementioned it's thinner and lighter than the Z Fold 5, with a better outer display and multitasking experience. And while you probably shouldn't be buying a foldable for things like camera quality and battery life, it's worth noting that in our Open testing we found these things to be pretty great as well.

The two big caveats for the OnePlus Open are the polarizing OxygenOS it comes with and the $1,800 price tag. Obviously we can't really help you with the former—you either like it or you don't, but today's trade-in deals should make the latter more digestible. If you are at all in the market for a new folding smartphone, the Open should absolutely be on your radar, if not the top of your list.