On October 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. EDT, the long-anticipated OnePlus Open was unveiled to the world, setting new standards for what a foldable smartphone can offer.

With the launch event over, eager users can pre-order the OnePlus Open, and there are some pretty great reasons to do so. For starters, early birds get unparalleled benefits. If you pre-order, you can enjoy:

$200 off : Pre-order customers will enjoy a generous $200 discount off the regular price, making the OnePlus Open even more accessible.

: Pre-order customers will enjoy a generous $200 discount off the regular price, making the OnePlus Open even more accessible. Up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit : Trade in your old smartphone and receive up to $1,000 in instant credit towards your OnePlus Open purchase. It's time to upgrade without breaking the bank.

: Trade in your old smartphone and receive up to $1,000 in instant credit towards your OnePlus Open purchase. It's time to upgrade without breaking the bank. Free Buds Pro 2 Limited Edition : As a special pre-order bonus, you'll receive the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Limited Edition, valued at $179.99, absolutely free. Elevate your audio experience with these cutting-edge earbuds.

: As a special pre-order bonus, you'll receive the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Limited Edition, valued at $179.99, absolutely free. Elevate your audio experience with these cutting-edge earbuds. 24-month financing with 0% APR: OnePlus understands the importance of flexibility. That's why they're offering 24-month financing with 0% APR, so you can enjoy your OnePlus Open without worrying about upfront costs.

Compact, yet pro

Gone are the days of bulky, heavy foldable devices. Weighing in at just 239 grams, the OnePlus Open is lighter than its rival, the Fold. Its dimensions (6.03-inch height and 2.88-inch width) echo the comfortable and familiar hold of a Pro Max. If you're seeking a foldable phone without compromising on the feel, this is for you.

The OnePlus Open strikes the perfect balance between portability and functionality. When you need more smartphone real estate but don’t want the device to weigh you down, all the boxes are ticked with the OnePlus Open.

Strength meets elegance

Craftsmanship takes center stage with the marriage of titanium alloy and carbon fiber - materials that promise durability. In fact, it's up to 4 times stronger than typical stainless steel, ensuring longevity. Its million-times fold-test and TÜV certification are testaments to its reliability. Ideal for those seeking a blend of design and resilience, as well as peace of mind.

Stellar display experience

The OnePlus Open boasts dual AMOLED displays with 2K resolution, ensuring crisp visuals. The 120Hz refresh rate promises fluid motion, while its 2800 nits peak brightness guarantees clear viewing even under bright light. So, you can easily use your smartphone in bright and dim light environments, whether you’re streaming a video or playing a mobile game.

Thanks to Dolby Vision, movie buffs and gamers will experience visuals like never before. A delight for entertainment enthusiasts!

Elevated multitasking

OxygenOS13.2's Open Canvas offers unparalleled multitasking capabilities. Extend apps beyond the screen, making the most of the expansive display. For professionals and multitaskers, this unlocks new possibilities for productivity and entertainment.

The OnePlus Open isn’t targeted towards a particular demographic; everyone can use it, whether you need it for business or casual purposes. It’s a versatile device that knows no bounds.

A photographer's dream smartphone camera

Photography aficionados, this one's for you! The 48MP LYT-T808 quad-pixel sensor integrates Sony’s groundbreaking “2-Layer Transistor Pixel” architecture. This results in stunningly clear photos, even in challenging light conditions.

With 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, and a mind-blowing 120X Ultra Res zoom, you'll capture stunning photos and videos like never before.

The telephoto capabilities, combined with the Hasselblad Portrait Mode, make it a formidable tool for portrait photography. Achieve near-DSLR-level depth tracking, natural bokeh, and stunning flare effects with professional XCD lenses.

Unmatched performance

Powered by a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 and complemented with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, the OnePlus Open promises blazing fast performance. Whether you're a gamer, a multitasking pro, or someone who simply loves a lag-free experience, this device won't disappoint.

And with a 4805 mAh battery that charges from 0 to 100% in just 42 minutes, you'll spend more time doing what you love and less time tethered to a charger.

The OnePlus Open is not just a smartphone; it's a game-changer, designed for those who demand the best in technology and innovation.

Don’t miss out on the OnePlus Open

Whether you're a photographer, a tech enthusiast, a professional, or someone who loves having the best in hand, the OnePlus Open beckons.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to pre-order the OnePlus Open, and enjoy the exclusive benefits that come with it. Stay open to everything with the OnePlus Open!