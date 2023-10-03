Summary OnePlus is set to launch its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, which features a gapless hinge and a durable design capable of withstanding more folds than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Rumors of OnePlus entering the foldable market have been circulating for over a year. With consumer interest in foldables increasing, it's not surprising that OnePlus wants to capture a share of this market. With leaks surrounding the OnePlus Open popping up more frequently than ever in recent weeks, the device is likely due to launch sooner rather than later. Based on a leak from last month, the book-style foldable could go on sale this month. Ahead of the device's imminent launch, OnePlus teamed up with YouTuber Unbox Therapy to provide an official first look at the Open from certain angles.

The video shows the OnePlus Open's gapless hinge, which ensures the device can shut completely flat, leaving no gap between the folding panel. YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger claims it is the "tighest hinge" he has seen on a folding smartphone. To demonstrate this, he stuck a piece of paper between the folding display and used it to dangle the device. Despite that, the phone never slipped.

Reportedly, the hinge will also be extremely durable and could survive twice as many folds as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau claims that compared to the Oppo Find N2, the Open's hinge uses 31 fewer components and is about 37% smaller, which should help reduce the device's overall weight. The video also gives a close look at OnePlus' iconic alert slider on the upcoming foldable. It has a textured feel and is located on the phone's left edge.

Barring the camera module, Lewis showcases the upcoming OnePlus foldable design in all its glory in the video. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold, the device appears slim and quite handy for a foldable.

Interestingly, Lau confirmed in an email (and in the video) that the OnePlus Open and Find N3 are the same devices. Both brands worked together on creating the foldable, and they will launch simultaneously. The OnePlus CEO also confirmed that the company has no plans to launch a flip-style foldable.

While OnePlus has not announced an official release date yet, its first foldable is expected to debut on October 19. The device was also recently spotted in the wild thanks to a marketing stunt by OnePlus, where it collaborated with Indian actress Anushka Sharma to "accidentally" show off the phone.

Rumors indicate the OnePlus Open will feature a 6.3-inch OLED cover screen and a 120Hz 7.8-inch internal foldable panel. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip should power the device with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. If priced right, the OnePlus Open stands a chance to make a mark for itself in the foldable market, which Samsung currently dominates.