Summary OnePlus Open impressed as a foldable, surpassing Samsung, but lagged in software updates.

OxygenOS 14 update for the Open is now rolling out, bringing new features and improvements.

Improved Shelf, Microsoft integration, and carbon tracking AOD are among the highlights of OxygenOS 14.

The OnePlus Open was our favorite foldable of 2023. In its first attempt itself, OnePlus knocked it out of the park, with the Open proving that Samsung has much catching up to do in a segment it pioneered. But the OnePlus foldable has lagged the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in one key area: software updates. While Samsung's 2024 flagship foldable received its Android 14 build within a couple of months of the OS's release, the Open's update was nowhere to be seen. In late December, the company started beta testing OxygenOS 14 for the phone, and now, a month later, the stable build is rolling out to the public.

For now, OnePlus is pushing the stable OxygenOS 14 build to Open users who participated in the Closed Beta and Open Beta program in India (via Android Authority). A wider rollout to more regions should happen in the coming weeks.

The full release note of Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 for the OnePlus Open is as follows:

Changelog Adds Aqua Dynamics, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance. Smart efficiency Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.

Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing. Cross-device connectivity Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations. Security and privacy Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps. Performance optimization Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations. Aquamorphic Design Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

Improves system animations by making them even smoother. User Care Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

Besides all the Android 14 features, OxygenOS 14 brings some notable improvements, like an improved Shelf that supports more widgets, a File Dock for dragging and dropping content between compatible OnePlus devices, and more.

As OnePlus previously announced, OxygenOS 14 also comes with deeper Microsoft Phone Link integration. This will enable notification mirroring on your Windows PC, the ability to reply to messages, and even the ability to make or receive calls.

If you were not a part of the OxygenOS 14 beta program and cannot wait for the OTA build to land on your Open, you can manually sideload the firmware as well. Make sure your Open is running the build CPH2551_13.2.0.301 before sideloading the Android 14 build.

OnePlus recommends that your foldable must have at least 5GB of free space and at least 30% battery before you start with the installation.

With the OnePlus Open, the BBK-owned firm proved it could make a compelling foldable. But the company also needs to step up its game in the software update department and ensure it does not take months to bring the latest Android release to its flagship foldable.