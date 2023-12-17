On this Android Police podcast, we follow up on a see-saw week with Beeper on one side attempting to open a pathway for iPhone users to securely message all the non-iPhone people (and services) out there and Apple plainly wanting to shut that down. Down a related vein, Epic v. Google is over (for now) and there's just no getting around the Steam Deck for us. Plus, a quick convo about AP's Best of Awards for 2023!

04:30 | Once Again, Beep This

22:02 | Epicly Yours

44:00 | The Best! The Best!

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0