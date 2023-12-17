Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
On this Android Police podcast, we follow up on a see-saw week with Beeper on one side attempting to open a pathway for iPhone users to securely message all the non-iPhone people (and services) out there and Apple plainly wanting to shut that down. Down a related vein, Epic v. Google is over (for now) and there's just no getting around the Steam Deck for us. Plus, a quick convo about AP's Best of Awards for 2023!
04:30 | Once Again, Beep This
- Beeper Mini has returned iMessage to Android, but it comes with one big catch
- Android users don't want iMessage — they just want peace
22:02 | Epicly Yours
44:00 | The Best! The Best!
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com