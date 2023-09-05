Summary The OnePlus Open is supposedly capable of folding and unfolding 400,000 times, ensuring durability and long-term use.

To put it another way, you can fold and unfold the device 100 times per day for 10 years.

Samsung also tested the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 using robotics, and found that they could withstand up to 200,000 folds in regular use.

Foldable phones are the future, but they're not quite there yet in terms of durability. That said, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have put up some impressive numbers in recent durability tests. In an experiment conducted by YouTuber Mrkeybrd, the clamshell foldable phone survived over 400,000 folds, outlasting the Motorola Razr+. Samsung took a more scientific approach with the Flip 5 and Fold 5, demonstrating automated folding and unfolding using robotics and proving that the phones can withstand up to 200,000 folds in regular use. OnePlus could be taking things a step further with the OnePlus Open, which is rumored to have a higher folding number.

According to reliable leaker Max Jambor, OnePlus has put the OnePlus Open through some tough tests, and it's held up pretty well. The phone is apparently capable of folding and unfolding a whopping 400,000 times. To put this in context, that's the equivalent of folding and unfolding it 100 times per day for 10 years. It should not come as a surprise given that the Oppo Find N3 Flip can withstand the same amount of strain as well.

It's difficult to imagine folding a phone over 200,000 times in the case of Samsung's latest and greatest foldable devices and not finding a few flaws afterward. That said, Samsung phones are actually tougher than they seem. For instance, both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 held up great in a durability test by YouTuber Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything), so if you're thinking about getting a Samsung phone, durability concerns should not hold you back.

However, OnePlus seems to be going the extra mile to make sure the OnePlus Open is durable. If the new rumor doesn't lie, the OnePlus Open's durability is a game-changer, allowing users to use it without fear of it breaking after extended use.

In fact, being able to fold and unfold a phone 400,000 times is more than you'll ever need. And since OnePlus promises four years of software updates, you can be confident that the OnePlus Open will still be a reliable companion even if you decide to upgrade to a new phone in a few years.