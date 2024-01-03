OnePlus Open $1500 $1700 Save $200 The OnePlus Open offers a top-tier foldable built for speed, with hardware that stands with the best foldable phones available. With a $1,700 price tag, however, it's a hard sell for anyone who isn't already sold on these niche devices. Thankfully, there's a couple of stellar deals that take $200 off that price tag, and a trade-in offer that can save an additional $1,000 with a qualifying device. $1500 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy $1700 at OnePlus

When the OnePlus Open landed last year, it made waves in the foldable phones landscape with its impressive hardware, sleek design, and reliable choice as an alternative to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the equally awesome Google Pixel Fold. However, for many, phablet-style phones are a bit of a niche product, made even more true by the fact that they often come with hefty price tags.

Starting at $1,700, the OnePlus Open is only slightly more affordable than its competitors, making it a good choice for those looking to dip their toes in the foldable waters. Thanks to a few deals available, though, it's one of the best phones for the money, offering a premium handheld that's as versatile as it is powerful.

Why these OnePlus Open deals are worth your money

If you're already shopping for a foldable phone, then the higher price tag shouldn't be a major concern for you. However, it always helps to save a bit of cash when you're shopping for a new phone, and these OnePlus Open deals offer a few ways to do just that.

To start, all retailers (Amazon, Best Buy, and the OnePlus Store) are taking $200 off the OnePlus Open's standard $1,700 price tag, bringing it down to a slightly more affordable $1,500 out of the gate. While this may not seem like a huge discount, it's the same price drop the OnePlus Open saw during Black Friday last year, meaning you're getting it at one of its lowest prices ever.

However, there's two retailers in particular to check out that may help you get this phone even cheaper. Best Buy, for instance, offers varying trade-in credit towards the phone depending on the device you're looking to swap out and its condition. That said, the OnePlus Store may be an eve better opportunity, seeing as it'll give upwards of $1,000 in credit with the right device.

That means you could get the OnePlus open for as little as $500 — if you've got the right phone to trade in. A heck of a price for Android Police's best foldable phone of the year, considering that neither Samsung or Google have offered their foldables anywhere near this price point.