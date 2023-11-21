Source: OnePlus OnePlus Open Up to $1,200 total trade-in credit! $1500 $1700 Save $200 For as little as $500, you too can grab the latest foldable to hit the market. On top of an instant $200 trade-in credit OnePlus is offering for ANY phone, an additional $1,000 is also available depending on the device you trade in. It's an incredible deal that offers the new OnePlus Open at an unbeatable price. $1500 at OnePlus

When the new OnePlus Open hit the market just a couple of months ago, it quickly became one of the best foldable phones available thanks to giving both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold some serious competition. Not only is it slightly cheaper than both of these options, it's equally powerful with an impressive set of hardware and features for the price.

So we were happy to see that when the OnePlus Black Friday sale kicked off, it brought with it one of the best OnePlus phone deals we've seen all season — and it wasn't for the OnePlus 11. While OnePlus' flagship device is on sale right now, the OnePlus Open has a killer trade-in deal going on that offers this new phablet-style phone for as little as $500.

Why this OnePlus Open Black Friday trade-in deal is worth your money

While the OnePlus Open is slightly less expensive than it's competitors, $1,700 for a phone is by no means cheap. While the price is justifiable considering what OnePlus' latest phone can do, not everyone has that kind of money on hand to fork over for one of the best Android phones of the year.

OnePlus' Black Friday deal not only automatically takes $200 off with any trade-in (that means any phone in any condition), there's also an additional $1,000 up for grabs with select devices. Phones, smartwatches, and even tablets can be traded in for the OnePlus Open. However, phones will net you the most when it comes to getting the best OnePlus Open deal.

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example, will net you a sizable $800 in credits towards the phone, bringing the OnePlus Open down to just $700. If you've got a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Google Pixel Fold to trade, however, you'll get the full $1,000, which gets you the best price possible on the phone of just $500.

Along with the enhanced trade-in credits available, OnePlus is also offering special bundle discounts up to 60% off the OnePlus Pad or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. So, not only can you get the latest foldable for it's lowest price ever, you could also snag yourself a tablet or set of wireless earbuds for a great price.