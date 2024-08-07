Summary The OnePlus Open Apex Edition boasts a stunning Crimson Shadow colorway with vegan leather backing, setting it apart from the competition.

The OnePlus Open was among our favorite foldables to launch in 2023. Despite more powerful offerings from Samsung and Chinese manufacturers hitting the market this year, the OnePlus Open still manages to hold its own. With the OnePlus Open's successor apparently not arriving this year, the company is trying to ensure the Open remains in the spotlight with a new special edition. Teased last week in a hot red color, this new variant of the OnePlus Open — dubbed the Apex Edition — is now official.

It's common for smartphone companies to launch limited or special edition variants of their phones in special colorways and more storage to create hype around them. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition follows the same formula. Its main highlight is the stunning red colorway, which OnePlus calls Crimson Shadow. The red back uses vegan leather, with the Alert Slider featuring an orange accent.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition The OnePlus Open Apex Edition takes the standard OnePlus Open and adds a red-hot twist to it. Besides the color, the foldable ships with a dedicated security chip and a new VIP mode for added security and privacy. Other specs of the phone remain the same as the regular Open. SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display type OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 7.82" folding screen, 6.31" cover screen Display resolution Foldable screen: 2440 x 2268, Cover screen: 2484 x 1116 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB Battery 4805mAh Charge speed 67W Charge options Wired Ports USB-C SIM support nano-SIM and eSIM Operating System Android 14, OxygenOS 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 cover screen selfie camera; 20MP f/2.2 camera on folding screen Rear camera 48MP f/1.7, 64MP f/2.6 3x camera, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity LTE, 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7mm folded; 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8mm unfolded Weight 239g IP Rating IPX4 Colors Crimson Red Expand See at OnePlus

Internally, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the regular variant and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. Storage gets a bump to a whopping 1TB on this particular variant, ensuring you have all the space you'll possibly need for your favorite Android apps and games.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition ships with a dedicated new security chip

OnePlus claims the Open Apex Edition ships with an "independent security chip" carrying CC EAL5+ certification for added security. Supposedly, the chip will help protect your files and personal information on the phone from malicious attacks. The company has tied this security chip to a new VIP mode that can be triggered using the Alert Slider.

Once enabled, the mode "locks the security chip" while heavily restricting tracking through ads. It also turns off all the phone's microphones and cameras to ensure no app can spy on you.

The other notable additions in the OnePlus Apex Edition are AI-powered features like AI Eraser and AI Smart Cutout. The former is OnePlus' take on Google's Magic Eraser, letting you erase unwanted objects from pictures. Smart Cutout enables you to isolate subjects from images, which you can use to create custom stickers or save individually.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition will launch in Europe on August 27. In the US, the limited edition foldable launches starting August 8th for $1,900. It will be available until stocks last, so if you are fascinated by the red colorway, make sure to get your hands on it soon.